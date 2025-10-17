Bello Lauds FCCPC’s Advocacy Work Impact

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has gained national and international recognition for its enforcement and advocacy work, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tunji Bello, admitted over the weekend.

Although a relatively young and evolving agency, FCCPC, Bello said the commission is leaving a lasting impact and sustaining the impact depends on continuous investment in staff capacity, modern tools, and a well-aligned structure.

He stated this on Friday when he opened the 2025 Management Retreat in Abuja. He reaffirmed its focus on improving efficiency and building a stronger, more resilient institution.

The three-day retreat, themed Building Resilience for Sustainable Institutional Capacity, is taking place at Fraser Suites in the Central Business District.

It brings together senior officers and management staff to review ongoing operations, improve coordination across departments, and align priorities with the Commission’s mandate under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The retreat offers a chance to take stock of the Commission’s progress, identify existing gaps, and chart a clear path toward better performance and service delivery.

He also introduced Hajiya Ummusalma Isiyaku Rabiu and Mr Louis Odion as the newly appointed Executive Commissioners for Corporate Services and Operations. Both officials, he noted, will soon attend the mandatory induction course at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Badagry, in line with Federal Government policy.

Mr. Bello acknowledged that when he took over the mantle of leadership of the FCCPC in July 2024, he inherited a thriving agency, which by all standards had created for itself an enviable image and a pride of place among the regulatory agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He said even though relatively young and evolving, the FCCPC has gained national and international recognition for its enforcement and advocacy work, noting that lasting impact depends on continuous investment in staff capacity, modern tools, and a well-aligned structure.

“The strength of the FCCPC lies with a critical mass among the Commission’s staff,” he said. “We must keep investing in knowledge, systems, and work environments that support productivity and professionalism. This retreat is not a formality; it is a deliberate effort to reposition the Commission for long-term success.”

He added that the challenges facing the organisation go beyond technical competence. They also involve maintaining discipline, respecting communication channels, and living up to the service values that define public institutions. “We have to build a results-driven culture based on fairness, teamwork, and accountability,” he said.

The EVC encouraged participants to make the discussions practical and forward-looking, assuring them that the retreat’s resolutions will guide upcoming reforms aimed at strengthening FCCPC’s operations in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.