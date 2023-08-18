Bello-koko: Game-changer At NPA

“Our findings, largely corroborated by independent assessors, confirm that NPA under your management in the last four years has through your exemplary leader- ship skills sustained excellence and contributed to economic and social development” –– Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (Group man- aging director of Champion Newspapers)

That the missing link in Nigeria’s multi-faceted challenges is that of quality leadership, to connect the citizens with the vast natural resources that God has richly endowed the country with is simply stating it as it is. From oil and gas, solid minerals, vast and varied agricultural potentials to the scenic and alluring tourism potentials they are there in abundance. Unfortunately, the paradox of excruciating poverty persists in the midst of plenty thereby becoming the rule rather than the exception.

It has therefore, become compelling that when we have leaders, in any sector of the economy, that are driven by the moving mantra of vision, character, commitment, competence and candour we project such facilitating factors for others to learn from. Interestingly, one of such rare gems is none other than Mohammed Bello- Koko. So, who really is he and what attributes stand him out head and shoulders above his peers?

Going by empirical evidences on ground, the answers are not far-fetched. He is a Nigerian banker and current Managing Director of the Nige- rian Ports,(NPA) a position he assumed on 22 February 2022. The graduate of Harvard Kennedy School and Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has so far distinguished himself as a goal-getter, re-writing the history of the NPA. For instance, when the piece of in- spiring news started to trend in July, 2023 that the NPA generated N191.4billion between the first six months from January to June and remitted N55.713 billion within the same period to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) it drew the attention of analysts on the economy.

What more, the Federal Government agency is projecting revenue of N500 billion by the year 2023 end. This revelation elicited some pertinent questions. How was it possible, in this hard time for such a feat to be achieved, given the inclement operating environment? What factors could be responsible for these praise-worthy achievements? He said the Authority was able to make all these possible due to the current momentum and the trend of the shipping sector which volume peaked from December of 2022 to July 2023.

Koko explained that: “The smart policy thrust of the new administration which is already throwing up new vistas of growth, further lends credence to the feasibility of our projections and gives fillip to our organizational initiatives.” Furthermore, he stated that: “The operationalization of Lekki Deep Seaport, expected restoration of the service boat management contract, digitalisation and intensified tightening of collections mechanisms buoys our confidence at meeting and indeed exceeding the revenue projections.”

Not done, Koko explained that the remaining half of the year 2023 will be focused on finalising financing arrangements for the port rehabilitation drive, conclusion of all digitalisations geared towards the improvement of efficiency. There is also the collaboration with landlocked neighbouring countries like Niger and Chad with whom the NPA has opened discussions to patronize Nigerian ports as hubs for transshipment cargo.

This is most interesting because for success to be achieved, there is an increasing need for pragmatic partnerships. As Sam Walton rightly stated: “Individuals do not win. Teams do”. With such motivating mindset and with the sheer determination to work out the way for efficient port operations, the Koko-led NPA has commenced the evaluation of overtime cargoes at the ports. This is one querulous issue that has sought for solutions, over the years.

The moves to evacuate over time car- goes at the ports were intensified when the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, led an inter-agency team comprising the NPA, Nigerian Customs and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council on an assessment tour of overtime cargoes littering the ports. It would be recalled that Lagos and Tincan Island Port complexes as well as the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal have been occupied with 3,200 units of over- time cars and about 3,295 units of over- time containers, respectively.

On their part, the eastern ports have a combined total of 956 overtime containers. To shed light on the reasons behind the move, the explanation was that: “This awkward situation, apart from constraining terminal spaces required for seamless cargo handling operations in the ports, has contributed to the deterioration of port infrastructure, designed as transit locations as opposed to holding dead weight tonnages for years, which these age-long overtime cargoes constitute.”

Good enough, the decision to auction the overtime cargoes was agreed upon by the stakeholders. It was predicated on the inspection tour, which was held on June 23rd and 24th, respectively. The all-stakeholders sensitisation involving shipping lines and associations of freight forwarders and clearing agents was convened subsequently on June 26th, 2023. There it was unanimously agreed that all cargoes and containers that have overstayed their required time at the ports should be auctioned “in situ” (In their current locations) and removed immediately from the ports.

The statement added that to assure transparency and inclusiveness, the modalities to govern the auction pro- cess will be finalised by all stakeholders after a similar sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in the eastern ports of Warri, Rivers, Onne and Calabar. It should be noted that the MD of NPA had at several fora sought the cooperation of the NCS to ensure the speedy removal of overtime cargo from the ports and terminal yards.

The salutary aim of course, is to free up space and preserve the durability of the capital-intensive port infrastructure. This is indeed another commendable step for- ward to solving the long-winding challenges that have stifled the activities at the ports. Yet, with all these moves the NPA is not resting on its oars. With the leadership paradigm as solution-provider, the authority is exploring various options to finding a sustainable Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the rehabilitation of the Tincan Island quay apron.

In his interaction with the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MRAN) Breakfast Meeting It had the theme: “Rehabilitation of Tin Can Island Port: Proffering Workable Solutions.” the authority was working assiduously to find different options despite the difficulties in sourcing government funding for the facility. Accord- ing to Bello-Koko, the reconstruction of Tincan Island quay apron is top on the agenda of the infrastructural renewal of the NPA, which covers all the ports across the country as one of the busiest ports in the country.

“These ports, particularly those in Lagos, are handling in terms of cargo and are beyond their built capacity in the last 20 years”, he stated. With all these history-making exploits at the ports since his assumption of office, it is definitely deserving for Bello- Koko to be named the “2022 Maritime Icon of the Year” by ‘Champion Newspapers’. He has been praised for fast-track- ing the approval processes leading to the take-off of Nigeria’s first deep seaport and unprecedented revenue generation.

As Leroy Eimes, author and leadership expert stated: “A leader is one who sees more than others see, who sees farther than others see and who sees before others see.” In addition, the game-changer has raised the NPA’s remittances to consolidated revenue fund and recorded mile- stone steps towards the deployment of the Port Community System (PCS) to lay the groundwork for the National Single Window, which is necessary to tackle the challenge of the duplicity of functions by government agencies and attendant delays at the ports.

As the former President of the United States, John Quincy Adams rightly stated, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” Big kudos to Bello-Koko. Keep the NPA flag flying higher.