Bello Kaoje: The Exceptional Parliamentarian

Two topics that often dominate political discourse are Integrity and Empathy.

Integrity pertains to wholeness, which involves holding strong moral principles uncompromisingly. It encompasses the ability to consistently do the right thing, both morally and ethically.

In practice, integrity is manifested in virtues such as patience, grace, honesty, respect, responsibility, hard work, and accountability. In politics, integrity is often reflected in the commitment to keeping campaign promises.

On the other hand, empathy is the ability to understand things from another person’s perspective and to feel their emotions. It encompasses a wide range of psychological competencies and is often considered what makes us uniquely human. Empathy is closely linked to compassion and emotional intelligence.

Both integrity and empathy are crucial factors in creating bonds, cementing relationships, fostering trust, and shaping perceptions.

In a democratic context, people desire a government that aligns with their interests—a government that understands their feelings and seeks to enhance their well-being. Public servants, including politicians, are expected to uphold their campaign promises.

Unfortunately, both of these qualities are often as rare as finding a virgin in Las Vegas, explaining the cynicism and apathy exhibited by voters.

Hon. Bello Kaoje stands out as an exceptional public servant and political office holder. He is deeply committed to making a lasting impact and improving the lives of his constituents in Bagudu/Suru Federal Constituency, as well as the wider Nigerian population, by fulfilling his campaign promises.

Born on June 21, 1971, in the historic city of Bagudu in Kebbi State, he serves in the Federal House of Representatives and is the current Chairman of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services. His remarkable contributions make him a significant figure in Nigeria’s legislative history.

His readiness to address the needs of his constituents, regardless of the circumstances or costs, is truly commendable. A man of high ideals, Rt. Hon. Kaoje has accomplished unprecedented rural electrification in his constituency, ensuring that nearly all towns are now electrified.

As an effective and reliable parliamentarian, he launched an inclusive ICT training program across major towns in his constituency. This initiative provides residents with access to essential digital services, alleviating the need to travel long distances for JAMB and NIN registrations.

It also empowers youth, creates employment opportunities, and fosters economic growth, marking a significant advancement in ICT development within the region.

A respected traditional leader, Rt. Hon. Kaoje holds the esteemed title of Kongunan Gwandu and is a member of the Gwandu Emirate Council. His efforts have transformed the socio-economic landscape of his people, positioning him as a key figure in the evolution of both legislative practices and the future of Kebbi State.

His dedication has notably improved security in Kebbi State, which previously faced threats due to its porous borders. By convening multiple marathon meetings of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), he has successfully shifted the narrative from insecurity to stability, resulting in a peaceful and secure environment.

Through his collaborative efforts, Rt. Hon. Kaoje has also supported the renovation of the Sarkin Bargu’s palace, enhancing public trust in traditional institutions and contributing to community security.

His peace initiatives extend beyond his immediate community, promoting better border security and fostering mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Rt. Hon. Kaoje has established skills acquisition centres to support vocational training and youth development, recognizing their importance for his constituents.

He has also constructed classroom blocks in major towns, demonstrating his commitment to education and ensuring that his impact reaches every corner of his constituency.

To strategically invest in agriculture and transform his constituency into the State’s food hub, he has purchased and distributed thousands of agrochemicals, including pesticides, herbicides, and various farm tools and tractors.

Bello Kaoje exemplifies integrity and empathy, proving what can be achieved with a strong desire to uplift his community. He has instilled a sense of optimism among constituents, effectively dispelling the initial cynicism often associated with politics.

His influence has led to numerous supporters joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), highlighting his strong leadership and appeal.

Furthermore, he maintains excellent relationships with fellow lawmakers, employing effective strategies for collaboration. His in-depth understanding of Parliamentary Democracy attracts many colleagues who seek to learn from him.

In summary, Rt. Hon. Bello Kaoje, the Kongunan of Gwandu, is not only an exceptional parliamentarian but also a figure shaping history.

