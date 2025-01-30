Bello Kaoje: Kebbi’s Gift To Nigeria’s Agricultural Renaissance

Share

For many years, Nigeria’s food security hung in the balance. It was a challenge that had puzzled policymakers for generations, but one man was determined to make a difference. His name: is Rt. Hon. Bello Kaoje, a seasoned politician with a passion for agricultural development.

As the chairman of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Kaoje knew that he had his work cut out for him. The committee’s role was beyond the convention, to ensure that the government’s interventions in the agricultural sector were actually making a difference in the lives of Nigerian citizens.

Kaoje, who represents the industrious people of Bagudo/Suru Federal Constituency. Rt. Hon. Bello Kaoje was voted into the House of Representatives with a mandate to serve. However, it wasn’t long before his colleagues took notice of his exceptional competence, capability, and capacity. With his roots firmly planted in Kebbi State, Kaoje has remained committed to his people, demonstrating integrity, equanimity, and empathy.

Kaoje’s journey took him to the rural heartlands of Nigeria, where he witnessed firsthand the struggles of farmers who toiled day and night to put food on the table. He saw the potential for greatness in the country’s agricultural sector but also the myriad challenges that stood in the way. From inadequate infrastructure to outdated farming practices, the obstacles seemed insurmountable.

But Kaoje was undeterred. With his wealth of experience and his commitment to the cause, he set about tackling the challenges head-on. He worked tirelessly with his committee members, engaging with stakeholders, and crafting policies that would truly make a difference. His dexterity has led to the provision of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and sprayers, which have been distributed all over the country to farmers, thereby boosting agricultural production.

His supportive role and various interventions and interface with statutory bodies charged with the supply and distribution of agro-products and extension services have led to significant improvements in crop yield and food availability, reduced cost of food and better and more efficient utilization of agricultural chemicals with consequential security.

As the days turned into weeks, and the weeks into months, Kaoje’s relentless efforts began to yield remarkable results. Farmers, once struggling to make ends meet, were now reporting bountiful harvests, and the nation’s food security was starting to look more promising. This was just the beginning, and Kaoje knew that his work was far from over.

His innovative approach to agriculture had enhanced animal production and crop breeding, impacting the entire agricultural value chain. By applying strategic insight, Kaoje reduced conflicts between farmers and herders, and his efforts positively affected national development and economic growth. To further ease the lives of farmers, Kaoje initiated the supply and distribution of tricycles, motorcycles, and tractors.

This bold move enhanced agricultural mechanization and productivity, making it easier for farmers to transport their produce from farms to markets.

Back home, he is celebrated as an accountable and innovative parliamentarian who prioritises the welfare and well-being of constituents. His decision to provide an all-inclusive ICT training program has led to significant advancements in ICT development, enhancing digital empowerment and services.

The program also reduced the need for lengthy journeys to register for essential services like JAMB and NIN, minimizing associated security risks and creating jobs and opportunities for youth empowerment.

Kaoje’s passion for rural development led him to launch an ambitious rural electrification program, aiming to electrify the entire Council Wards of his constituency. His collaborative approach with the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) also led to a significant reduction in insecurity cases in Kebbi State, fostering a peaceful and secure environment.

Rt. Hon. Bello Kaoje’s tireless efforts have significantly enhanced border security and fostered mutual respect between Nigeria and its neighbouring countries. His numerous interface and peace initiatives have promoted incentives that ensure sustained peace and coexistence. As a people-oriented leader, Kaoje has demonstrated a deep understanding of his constituents’ needs.

He established Skills Acquisition Centres to support vocational training and youth development, and constructed classroom blocks in major towns to support educational needs.

Kaoje’s commitment to his community is evident in his distribution of agrochemicals, farm tools, and tractors to mechanise food production. This selfless act has earned him the respected traditional title of Kongunan Gwandu and membership in the revered Gwandu Emirate Council.

His humility and passion have further endeared him to the people. In gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him, Kaoje constructed an ultra-modern palace for the Sarkin Bargu. His numerous accomplishments have instilled public trust and confidence in his leadership.

Kaoje’s exceptional leadership and influence have solidified the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a formidable force, attracting thousands of supporters from other parties. His effective collaboration strategies, deep understanding of human relations, and legislative expertise have earned him a reputation as a trusted and critical figure in parliament.

Kaoje’s impressive track record includes constructing vital infrastructure, such as the Bagudo Town Hall, a modern ICT centre in Zagga, solar boreholes in Suru Local Government, and distributing cars to district heads in Bagudo and Suru local governments. He has also sponsored several bills, including the Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Animal Husbandry, Kaoje, Kebbi State, which has passed its second reading.

As the sun set over the rolling hills of Kebbi State, a sense of hope and renewal settled over the land. Rt. Hon. Bello Kaoje’s tireless efforts had ignited a spark of transformation, kindling a flame of progress that would continue to burn bright.

As the people of Bagudo/Suru Federal Constituency looked to the future, they knew that they were not alone – for they had a champion in Kaoje, a leader who would stop at nothing to ensure that their dreams became a reality.

Hassan wrote this piece from Birnin Kebbi.

