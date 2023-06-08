Bello Inaugurates C’ttee To Create Another Varsity In Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State yesterday inaugurated a committee for the establishment of a state-owned university in Kogi West. The committee headed by Prof. Olu Nnom has 17 other professors as members.

They include Abayomi Oloruntoba, Kehinde Eniola, Sunmola Afolabi, Godwin Arosayin, Gabriel Olorunleke, Joseph Omole- hin, Kingsley Ologe, Sumai- la Abdulganiyu, Abiodun Adeniyi, Rotimi Ajayi and Yomi Ayesimi.

Others are Suleiman Sadiku, Adams Onuka, Igonoh Joshua, Mohammed Yunusa, and Hadiza Aguye, who will serve as Secretary. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim; Secretary to the Government Folashade Ayoade; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Wemi Jones; and Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning Idris Asiru and others are part of the committee.

The committee will also identify an ideal location and a suitable site to ensure the immediate commencement of academic activities. In terms of sustainability, the committee will explore realistic and sustainable funding sources.