Bello, Adeyemi, Others Endorse Tinubu, Ododo For 2nd Term

Former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and ex-Kogi West Senator, Smart Adeyemi, yesterday led endorsement campaign for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State.

The duo, who separately addressed a mammoth crowd of APC supporters at an endorsement rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, described President Tinubu’s style of governance as the only way to achieve a new Nigeria. The endorsement, which equally marked the climax of mother of all rallies organised by the APC stakeholders in the state under the chairmanship of Senator Smart Adeyemi, was described as unprecedented.

Leader of APC in Kogi State and former governor of the state, Yahaya Adoza Bello, formally moved a motion for the endorsement of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for a second term in office. The motion was seconded by Chairman of the organising committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Bello, in a separate motion, as APC leader in the state also moved another motion for the endorsement of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, for a second term in office, the motion was seconded by the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf. Earlier in his remarks, Bello said: “Today, we are here for a single purpose, to endorse our father, leader, mentor, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for him to re-contest in 2027.

“We have three reasons why Kogi State is endorsing President Tinubu. He has laid his life for democracy in Nigeria. Tinubu as a person has remained persistent and consistent in his beliefs for Nigerian progress. “Secondly, President Tinubu is a humanist, a leader without boundary.

He has mentored this generation of democrats like us, and he gave us the opportunity to be where we are in Kogi State. “Thirdly, Tinubu is the founder of APC in Nigeria. Without his vision and progressive ideas, there would not have been APC in Nigeria and Africa today.

“Above all, Tinubu was created with a special grace of God, and no one can fight that grace and succeed. I, therefore, urge everyone, who loves this country to support President Tinubu’s second term in office,” he added. Earlier in a welcome address, chairman of the rally organising committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi said: “Today is historic in Kogi State political history.

We are gathered in this mother of all endorsement, and we do so boldly because we have a structure that can win in all elections. “We are gathered to endorse our performing president and governor. And considering the mammoth crowd in attendance, APC in Kogi has expressed their readiness to proceed to 2nd term unhindered.

“We are aware of the antics of the opposition but Nigerians are resolute in their resolve to vote Tinubu for the second term. The opposition has nothing to offer Nigeria other than looting our national assets. But Tinubu and Ododo are building and gathering for the benefit of the Nigerian masses.”

“Tinubu is building on wealth creation, jobs, embarked on economic diversification, poverty eradication through cash transfers, students free loans, social security, innovative leadership etc.”

“Finally, I can assure all Nigerians that APC still remains the party that will salvage Nigeria. So, the state is here to convey our endorsement to Mr President through this mother of all political rallies,” Adeyemi said.