November 18, 2023
Bellingham Wins Golden Boy Award

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has won the 2023 Golden Boy award – given to the best under-21 player in Europe’s top flights.

The 20-year-old moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real in the summer and has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances. This award comes after Bell- ingham was recognised as the best under-21 player in world football at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in October.

“Now, I have this prestigious award I want to keep going,” he said. “I want to keep pushing the limits of my potential and hopefully many more trophies to come.”

Bellingham added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far at Birmingham, Dortmund and now Madrid. It wouldn’t be possible without them.

