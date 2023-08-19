Bellingham Steals Show As Madrid Ease Past Almeria

Jude Bellingham stole the show after scoring two goals and setting up another as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Almería.

Los Blancos kept their 100% start to the season under Carlo Ancelotti, despite a shaky beginning.ncos.

It was an old friend who dealt the first blow to Real Madrid as Sergio Arribas, a player who only left the club 10 days ago, gave the hosts a surprise early lead.

A blistering counterattack began from the quick thinking of goalkeeper Luis Maximiano before Luca Robertone’s cross landed on to the head of Arribas arriving at the back post who nodded it through the arms of Andriy Lunin.

Real were level before long but there was an element of controversy about the goal with the ball appearing to strike Jude Bellingham’s arm before he slotted in from six yards out.

Toni Kroos thought he had made it two with a powerful low finish from the edge of the box but this time VAR did come to Almería’s rescue as Dani Carvajal was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up to the goal.

There was nothing controversial about the goal that gave Real the lead and it was Bellingham again, bagging his third goal in two games, getting on to the end of Kroos’ whipped cross before heading past Maximiano.

The 20-year-old then laid the ball into the path of Vinícius Junior before the Brazilian curled into the top corner from the edge of the box to put the game beyond doubt.