Bellingham Set To Miss 12 Weeks After Shoulder Surgery

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been dropped from England’s squad for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of a shoulder injury.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to miss up to 12 weeks recovering from a shoulder operation after the Spanish giants said yesterday he had successfully under gone surgery.

“Our player Jude Bellingham has undergone successful surgery for a recurrent left shoulder dislocation,” said Real Madrid in a statement.

“Bellingham will now begin a period of rehabilitation before his return to recovery work.” While Madrid did not specify the expected length of his recovery time, Spanish media have reported it will take around 12 weeks for him to return to action.

Bellingham has been struggling with shoulder discomfort after dislocating it in a La Liga match in November 2023, and playing with a brace under his shirt since then.

The England midfielder held off on the operation until after Madrid participated in the Club World Cup this summer, with Xabi Alonso’s side reaching the semi-finals. Bellingham is set to miss the La Liga visit to face rivals Atletico Madrid in late September, as well as the club’s first two Champions League matches.