Bellingham Seals Clasico Victory For Real

Jude Bellingham scored and assisted for the first time in La Liga this season as Real Madrid overcame Barcelona in a breathless and fiery Clasico at the Bernabeu.

The England midfielder produced a defence-splitting through ball to tee up Kylian Mbappe for the 22nd-minute opener, before his 43rd-minute tap-in restored his side’s lead, five minutes after Fermin Lopez had levelled.

It was Bellingham’s fourth goal in five appearances in the clash between the league’s top two sides, with Xabi Alonso’s men moving five points clear of Barcelona as the game ended with Pedri sent off and clashes on the touchline.

Real lost all four Clasicos in all competitions last season, but from minute one set about breaching Barcelona’s high defensive line.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Vinicius Jr went down inside the opening two minutes, but a video assistant referee (VAR) review determined the Real Madrid winger had kicked the leg of Lamine Yamal before he went down.

Ten minutes after VAR had ruled out a stunning 25-yard Mbappe volley from the edge of the box for a marginal offside, Bellingham spun away from Pedri before sliding a pass through to the French striker to slot past Wojciech Szczesny.