Bellingham Ruled Out Of England’s Latest Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of England’s latest round of Euro 2024 qualifiers.
The Borussia Dortmund playmaker was linked up with Gareth Southgate’s side ahead of their upcoming games with Malta and Macedonia.
But according to the report, Bellingham will play no part for the Three Lions due to the knee problem which sidelined him for last month’s Bundesliga season finale.
Also set to be absent from the England squad is Brighton defender Lewis Dunk who has withdrawn from the setup due to injury. “Lewis Dunk has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury, while Jude Bellingham will also play no part in this month’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers,” confirmed a statement.
“The Brighton & Hove Albion defender is the only player from Gareth Southgate’s original 25-man squad not due to report to St. George’s Park this week.
“However, Bellingham will spend time at the national football centre to continue his rehabilitation for the injury that ruled him out of Borussia Dortmund’s season finale.
“The Three Lions squad started to report to St. George’s Park on Sunday with West Ham United’s Declan Rice and the Manchester City contingent due to arrive in the coming days following their respective successes in Europe.
“England face Malta in Ta’ Qali on Friday 16 June before hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday 19 June.”
Bellingham is on the verge of joining Real Madrid after Dortmund accepted a club-record deal worth an initial €103m.