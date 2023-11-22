Bellingham Rightful Winner Of Golden Boy Award – Isco

Isco joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 from Malaga and, over the years, morphed into an integral part of the team’s midfield.

With a knack for performing on the big stages and achieving an incredible amount of accolades, he is still remembered admirably by the Madrid faithful

While the Spanish maestro left Madrid in the summer of 2022 after spending nine years, he is enjoying an exceptional resurgence at Real Betis.

Now, the former Madrid player has showered praise on Jude Bellingham, who has gotten off to a flying start with 13 goals in 14 games.

Isco claims Bellingham the rightful Golden Boy winner

As a former Golden Boy winner, having been awarded the trophy back in 2012, Isco shared his two cents on Bellingham being the newly crowned Golden Boy.

In clear approval of the outcome, Isco said, “We’re all watching how he plays, right? For everything he does, especially for his goals. He is being very decisive at Real Madrid, he has decided many games and I believe that no one deserves it more than him.”

Bellingham received 97% of the votes and won 485 points out of a possible 500, demonstrating sheer superiority over his peers.

After nearly propelling Dortmund to the Bundesliga title in Germany, he extended his dazzling form with Los Blancos. The Englishman is currently the top scorer for the club by a wide margin.

Following Hristo Stoichkov’s claims disputing the winner, Isco’s undeniable acceptance of the winner shows a clash of opinions.

Bellingham is at the moment recovering from a shoulder injury and thus faces a race against time as the game against Cadiz approaches.

The midfielder is a doubt to participate in the game but will be itching to get back onto the pitch and justify once more why he is the Golden Boy.