Bellingham Reminds Me Of Zidane – Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario, the former striker for Real Madrid, has praised Jude Bellingham and drawn comparisons between him and Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo mentioned how much he enjoys seeing Bellingham play for Real Madrid.

Recall that Bellingham left Dortmund to join Real Madrid in the summer.

In 31 appearances this season, the 20-year-old has tallied 20 goals and dishevelled nine assists for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

“I was watching a few matches at the Bernabéu and I was looking for Bellingham.

“He reminds me a little bit of Zidane with his quality. I love the way Jude Bellingham plays.

“I love to watch him play, he goes forward all the time,” he said while being quoted by Madrid Universal.