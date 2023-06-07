New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Bellingham, Real Madrid Seal Deal

Real Madrid have finally closed in on a deal to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund with a fee now reportedly agreed upon.

New Telegraph gathered that the clubs have settled on a fee “in excess of €100m” with reports in Germany this week claiming Dortmund would demand €120m plus bonuses.

The 19-year-old has spent three seasons in Germany and was recently named Bundesliga Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

Bellingham has already won 24 England caps and is set to compete in a stacked Madrid midfield already containing Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and likely Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos with the veteran duo expected to sign new deals this summer.

According to the report, Bellingham will undergo a medical in the coming days. The midfielder did not feature in the final two games of the Bundesliga season due to a knee injury.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020 and has developed into one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders. He impressed in the Champions League and was a key player as Dortmund narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title this season.
Bellingham also made his England debut after moving to Dortmund and was a regular starter for Gareth Southgate’s side at the 2022 World Cup.
He will join a midfield at Madrid that includes Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni.
