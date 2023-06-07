Bellingham, Real Madrid Seal Deal

Real Madrid have finally closed in on a deal to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund with a fee now reportedly agreed upon.
New Telegraph gathered that the clubs have settled on a fee “in excess of €100m” with reports in Germany this week claiming Dortmund would demand €120m plus bonuses.
EXCL: Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham. Fee in excess of €100m – among biggest deals in both clubs’ histories. 19yo set to have medical in coming days before completing move @TheAthleticFC #RMFC #BVB https://t.co/usrZ7gmF3N
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 7, 2023
The 19-year-old has spent three seasons in Germany and was recently named Bundesliga Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.
Bellingham has already won 24 England caps and is set to compete in a stacked Madrid midfield already containing Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and likely Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos with the veteran duo expected to sign new deals this summer.
According to the report, Bellingham will undergo a medical in the coming days. The midfielder did not feature in the final two games of the Bundesliga season due to a knee injury.