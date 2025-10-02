Bellingham Named England Men’s Player Of The Year

J ude Bellingham has been named England’s men’s Player of the Year for the 2024-25 campaign. The 22-year-old midfielder scored once in eight games as England achieved Nations League promotion under interim boss Lee Carsley before beginning World Cup qualifying with new manager Thomas Tuchel.

He finished above Declan Rice and Harry Kane, who took second and third places in a vote by supporters. Real Madrid’s Bellingham is just the second player to win the award while playing for a non-English club, with Bayern Munich’s Owen Hargreaves the first in 2006.

Bellingham scored against Greece in the Nations League in October 2024, assisted twice and won a penalty against the Republic of Ireland in November and then assisted once against Albania in World Cup qualifying in March.

He has returned to fitness following a shoulder injury which required surgery in July and kept him out until September. Bellingham is expected to be available for England’s upcoming matches against Wales on October 9, and Latvia on October 14.