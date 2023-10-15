Bellingham Has Taken La Liga By Storm – Christensen

Barcelona defender, Andreas Christensen has hailed Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham for his excellent start to life at Los Blancos.

Recall that Real Madrid signed Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million in the summer.

The Spanish La Liga giants beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to secure the England midfielder’s signature.

READ ALSO:

Bellingham has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 10 matches across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side so far this season.

Speaking with Danish outlet TV 2 Sport about Bellingham’s impact at Madrid, Christensen said (via Madrid Xtra):

“It’s annoying when you sit and watch the results, and then he’s been scoring in the last, I don’t know how many games now.

“He’s taken the league by storm. Real Madrid have really brought in a good player.”