Bellingham Has All It Takes To Be The Very Best For Madrid, Englang

The world is at Jude Bellingham’s feet, so simple to overlook the fact that he’s only 20 years old and he has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the game since making his senior debut for boyhood club, Birmingham City just four years ago, and his potential seems to have no limits.

His ascent to fame has taken off at an unparalleled pace, and he is quickly emerging as one of the most well-liked and talked-about athletes on the planet.

There’s a good reason his signature was coveted by the biggest clubs. He combines natural ability with the personality that will see him sit among football’s elite for a long time to come.

It’s for all of those reasons and more that he has made an effortless step up from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

When a player of Bellingham’s age makes a lucrative move to a football powerhouse and then wears the famous No.5 shirt of Zinedine Zidane, it would be ordinary for some caution to be expressed but he has immediately put any concerns to bed with an impressive start to life as a Galactico.

Dani Carvajal, a teammate of Blanco’s who played for Real Madrid for 20 years as a youngster and man, acknowledged that he had never witnessed a player grow as much as Bellingham in the dressing room. It’s obvious that he isn’t intimidated in fact, he enjoys the pressure. Both the audience and the pitch are his to possess.

Bellingham made history by being the first Real Madrid player to score in each of his first four games since 2009 when Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or five times.

“His late, game-winning plays, which have been a recurring theme during his first few months in Spain, have already prevented multiple blushes for his new side.

He scored another late goal on his Champions League debut for Real Madrid, demonstrating once more that he is willing to step up to the plate.

There’s just something a bit special about the boy from Stourbridge. It’s rare to come across a player who not only has immense prowess on the field, but the personality to match.

He has an aura the type you hear about when supporters discuss meeting their heroes. Whatever it is, Bellingham has it in abundance.

As a teenager, I remember seeing Steven Gerrard play for England on television with my dad and thinking he was different from the other players around him. Now, 20 years on, I’ve been fortunate to be pitchside watching Bellingham have a similar impact in Gareth Southgate’s team.

He strolls around the pitch with so much control, ease, and purpose. He has endless energy, mesmerizing skill, finesse, and the versatility to adapt to almost every midfield role. He’s quickly become the heartbeat of the England XI; the complete footballer.

Less than 12 months ago the youngster headed home his first international goal for England, at the World Cup in Qatar, and yet it doesn’t seem premature to be talking him up as a future skipper already. In interviews, he speaks with assurance, with a voice you can imagine inspiring a team to victory.

How refreshing it is, in a modern football world, to see a player of this quality conduct himself with a maturity beyond his years.

It’s evident that he sets extremely high standards for himself standards that have built the foundations for his career to flourish. His unwavering consistency for his clubs and his country only points to things getting better for Bellingham.

Playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, under the tutelage of one of the world’s greatest managers in Carlo Ancelotti, has to be a massive positive for his ongoing development, and therefore for the Three Lions.

Though opinions on football are divided, there is one player in Bellingham who seems to win over all of the supporters. This year, he is on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, and you can’t rule out him taking home the prize in the near future.

When this man left Birmingham as a youngster, his original club decided to retire his No. 22 shirt as a mark of respect for a player who they believed would go on to become a global superstar. The Blues had it right.

It’s difficult to imagine a ceiling for a player who possesses everything. Jude Bellingham possesses every quality that suggests we are witnessing the development of a future captain of England and a generational star.