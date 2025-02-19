Bellingham Got Two-Match Ban After Real Madrid Game Against Osasuna

Share

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham, on Wednesday got two-match ban following his comments to the referee, Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

New Telegraph reports that the England International during their 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Saturday was shown a straight red card in the first half of the LaLiga fixture.

Montero wrote in his report that the Bellingham said “f*ck you” to him.

But Bellignham has already denied referee, though Bellingham denied insulting him.

However, the Spanish Football Federation, RFEF has hit the 21-year-old with a two-game ban.

Bellingham will now be unavailable for Madrid’s crucial upcoming games against Girona and Real Betis.

Real Madrid, however, intends to appeal the decision, arguing that the red card was unwarranted.

The club maintains that Bellingham’s reaction while passionate, did not warrant such a severe sanction.

