Bellingham Given Two-Match La Liga Ban

Jude Bellingham has been banned for two La Liga matches following his red card in Saturday’s draw with Osasuna.

The Real Madrid midfielder was dismissed in the 39th minute for foul and abusive language towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

On Tuesday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) condemned the “repulsive” abuse Montero has received since.

The RFEF disciplinary committee ruled yesterday that Bellingham should be punished for what it described as “attitudes of contempt or lack of consideration towards referees”.

It means England international Bellingham, 21, will miss La Liga fixtures against Girona and Real Betis. The former Birmingham City midfielder said his language had been misconstrued by referee Montero, adding that “there was no intent to insult him”.

