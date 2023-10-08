Bellingham Double Helps Real Madrid Thrash Osasuna

Jude Bellingham continued his brilliant start to his Real Madrid career by scoring twice in a comfortable home victory over Osasuna. The 20-year-old has 10 goals in his first 10 match- es in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the ninth minute, before doubling his side’s lead in the second half. Vinicius Junior and Joselu also scored in the hosts’ 4-0 win, with the latter missing an 84th- minute penalty.

Bellingham has had a superb start for the Spanish giants, having found the net in all but three of his 12 matches for club and country this season. His first strike against Osasuna completed a brilliant team goal as he drove the ball into the roof of the net after good work from Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric.

He added his second in the 54th minute with a shot between the legs of onrushing goalkeeper Sergio Herrera after a fine one-two with Federico Valverde. The ex-Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund midfielder left the pitch to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 72nd minute.