Bellingham Best In The World – Ancelotti

Jude Bellingham, an offensive midfielder for Real Madrid, has been dubbed the best football player in the world by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

As Real Madrid gets ready to start their Copa del Rey Cup defence this weekend, Ancelotti gave a speech on Friday.

After winning the cup in Seville last May, Ancelotti’s team will play fourth-tier Arandina CF on Saturday in the Copa del Rey round of 32 matches.

“Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world,” Ancelotti said via (via MadridXtra).

Bellingham, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer, has been lighting up La Liga.

In 22 games in all competitions, the England international has netted 17 goals and provided five assists for the Los Blancos.

With 14 goals in his first 15 games for Real Madrid, he has become the club’s fastest goalscorer in history.

This surpasses the previous joint record of 13 in their first 15 games held by Pruden Sanchez, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Cristiano Ronaldo.