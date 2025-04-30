Bellazir Energy CEO Calls For Transformative Energy Sector To Power Nigeria’s Future

Share

energy Chief Executive Officer of Bellazir Energy Ltd., Christabel Aniemeka, has emphasized the urgent need to propel Nigeria into a new era of greatness through innovative and sustainablesolutions.

Speaking at the official launch of Bellazir Energy Ltd. in Lagos on Wednesday, Aniemeka outlined the company’s vision to revolutionize the downstream petroleum sector and bridge energy gaps across the nation.

“We are not just launching a company; we are igniting a movement—a bold new chapter in Nigeria’s energy story,” Aniemeka declared.

She highlighted Bellazir’s commitment to delivering efficient, sustainable, and world-class petroleum product distribution to power industries, energize enterprises, and uplift communities.

“With the right vision, partners, and unwavering commitment, we are ready to power Nigeria into a new era of greatness,” she added.

The launch event, attended by industry leaders, government officials, investors, and partners, underscored Bellazir’s ambition to set a new standard for operational excellence and customer service in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Notable attendees included Ms. Patricia Simon Hart, Co-founder of Women in Energy Network; Mr. Julius Rone, Group Managing Director/CEO of UTM Group; Iroghama Ogbeifu, Managing Director of Starz Investment; and Mr. Paul Obande, representing Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Chairman/Group Managing Director of RainOil Limited.

In a keynote address, Mr. Osten Olorunsola, Chairman of Energy Institute Nigeria, praised Bellazir’s timely entry into the market amid a global energy transition.

“Initiatives like Bellazir’s are not only timely but essential to Nigeria’s energy future,” he said. Olorunsola outlined eight key dynamics shaping the future of energy distribution: multi-energy hubs, decarbonization imperatives, geopolitical resilience, digital transformation, cybersecurity and safety, decentralized distribution, boosted local refining, and regulatory reform to attract investment.

Bellazir Energy Ltd., a Nigerian-owned company, focuses on the distribution and marketing of petroleum products nationwide.

With an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and service excellence, the company aims to become a trusted leader in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The launch marks the beginning of Bellazir’s transformative journey to address inefficiencies, enhance local capacity, and unlock Nigeria’s untapped energy potential, aligning with the country’s broader goals for economic growth and sustainability.

