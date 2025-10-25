Bellanaija Partners Mobimpe On "Healing" Movie About Hpv

Popular entertainment platform, BellaNaija, has partnered with Nollywood star Adebimpe Adedimeji (Mobimpe) to produce an emotional and socially relevant drama titled, “Healing.”

The movie, produced under Mobimpe’s production outfit, explores the sensitive and often overlooked topic of Human Papillomavirus (HPV); shedding light on its impact on relationships, trust, and societal judgement.

“Healing” tells the story of a young, happily married couple whose seemingly perfect life takes a dramatic turn when the wife is diagnosed with HPV. Unknown to everyone, the root of her pain lies in the husband’s past; a single reckless night before their wedding that now threatens to destroy everything they have built together.

According to the producers, the film aims to create awareness about HPV and encourage early detection, testing, and education on the virus. The movie stars Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji, Gabri- el Afolayan, Ronke Odusanya, and Lateef Adedimeji, alongside Remi Surutu, Kunle Omisore, Zainab Bakare, Kehinde Adeyoju, and Olajumoke Ashabi.

“Healing” is executive produced by BellaNaija and Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji, with Adeshina Abiola Paul serving as the director. Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Adebimpe Adedimeji said she had always been passionate about using storytelling to inspire and change lives.

“Storytelling is powerful; it can heal, educate, and shift how people see things. “Healing isn’t just a movie; it’s a message. It tackles real-life issues that people are often afraid to talk about. If one person watches it and feels seen or learns something that changes their perspective, that’s more than success for me; that’s purpose,” she said.

Adebimpe explained that the main goal of the movie is to raise awareness about HPV and its health risks. “Many people don’t even know how serious HPV can be. “I want Healing to start that conversation; to encourage people to get tested, stay informed, and take their health seriously. HPV is real, and awareness can save lives,” she noted.

The actress revealed that the project idea originated from BellaNaija, which reached out to her to develop a story around HPV and its emotional and social consequences.

“When BellaNaija approached me, I knew we had to create something beyond entertainment; something that truly opens people’s eyes. “So many lives are silently affected by HPV, and very few people know the facts.

I wanted to turn awareness into art; to use film as a tool to inform, to heal, and to remind people that knowledge really can save lives,” she said. The film “Healing” is currently available for viewing on YouTube via Mobimpe TV.