Bella Shrumda Pens Emotional Message To Mohbad

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Bella Shmurda has continued to mourn his late friend, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, better known as Mohbad as he pens an emotional message to him 50 days after his death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 in controversial circumstances still under investigation by the Nigeria Police Command.

The news of Mohbad’s death has hurt Bella Shrumda deeply as he has spoken out numerous times about his struggles in coming to terms with it, among other music tributes he has made for his late friend.

Mourning his late friend 50 days after his tragic demise, expressed sadness and regrets that the late singer’s son, Liam will not get to know him personally

Taking to his Instagram story to post a picture of his late friend, Mohbad and his son, Liam, Bella noted how late Mohbad's son wasn't able to know his father personally, but assuring him that he's going to transfer all the love he has for him to his son. Bella Shmurda took to his Instagram story to write; "U told me to stop it have been trying

I just hope you’re okay where u are cos have not been happy for days

Have been drinking and going back and forth on how to move on It’s sad Abiola Imole never get to know u

But be rest assured I will tell ur story

Nd I will definitely take care of ur fruit I’m passing all the love to our sons

Lol lowkey, I’m Bella and Sons Inc.” See the post below: