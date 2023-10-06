Bella Shmurda Tribute Song To Mohbad Stirs Emotions

Nigerian singer and closet friend to late afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Bella Shmurda has released a single titled “My Brother” as a tribute to Mohbad.

It would be recalled that the late 27-year-old singer died under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, and justice is yet to be served as the investigation is still ongoing by the Nigeria Police Force.

Weeks after his death, Bella Shmurda immortalised the memory of his late friend by making a customized pendant with his image and now he has also done a tribute son for Mohbad.

Taking to his Twitter account in a post, Bella shared a song alongside a video compilation of himself and Mohbad, with the caption "If only there's a second chance at life! " In the song that was played, Bella can be heard singing, asking "Jah" to bring his brother back, recounting that the first time he saw Mohbad's recording he had loved him, also adding that they like the same things and share the same dreams. Bella's music tribute to the late Mohbad has touched the hearts of many netizens, with many feeling emotional while praying for strength for Bella to get overcome the huge loss of his friend, Mohbad. Watch the video here: