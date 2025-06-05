Bella Shmurda Speaks On Pressure Of Fame

Share

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has expressed frustration with the downside of fame of being a celebrity.

According to him, being a celebrity comes with a lot of pressure than pleasure.

In a recent vlog interview with Channel Tweety7, Bella reflected on how his life has changed since he rose to stardom at the age of 25.

According to him, the celebrity lifestyle, though glamorous on the surface, has left him feeling confined and under immense responsibility.

He said, “I blew up at the age of 25. I only enjoy the celebrity lifestyle just a little. When I wasn’t a celebrity, I used to be more free and hang out with friends. But now, it’s like I’m in a box,”

The artist also spoke about the burden of being the primary provider for his family, a role that has added even more weight to his shoulders.

Explaining further, he said : “I am the major breadwinner of my family. That comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard. The money has got to keep coming, if not, I’m in trouble,”

Despite the challenges, Bella Shmurda noted that he always believed in his path to success. He said he had a strong inner conviction that he was destined for greatness.

He added;, “There’s this feeling. If you are going to make it, you will know and you won’t stop working. Naturally, you will be feeling it.”

