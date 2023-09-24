Bella Shmurda Speaks On Mohbad’s Death, Says I’m Out Of The Country When I heard The News (Video)

Nigerian singer and close friend of late Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, has revealed that he was not in the country when the incident happened.

Bella Shrumda who organized a candlelight procession in Canada, Toronto by a small group of people, was seen holding a banner with Mohbad’s picture.

Speaking about his late friend, Bella said: “I want to thank everyone for being here. God bless all of us; we can’t repay ourselves with this.”

“This person (Mohbad) is my brother, my guy, and my best friend. It’s so heartbreaking. When I left Nigeria, two or three days later, I received a call that Mohbad had passed away.”

“It was so shocking. My mom had to advise me not to come home yet, to just wait. I understand what she meant.”

“RIP Mohbad, God bless you, wherever you are, even in your grave.”

The singer’s statement about his late friend drew attention, leading many individuals to comment on the post and share their opinions.

@officialmrdeen: “May God grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

@thekhaleedahhh: “you’ll get a blessing every time you need it. you were a good friend and brother to him.”

@aystickz: “He must get the justice.”

@OGBdeyforyou: “May his soul continue to Rest In Peace.”

@plsLoveaintreal: “Those in the dark that tampered with light will eventually be exposed.”

