Bella Shmurda Speaks On LASU Incident Attack (Video)

Talented Nigerian musician, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda has denied being attacked at LASU as he clarifies what really transpired at the school.

New Telegraph recalls that a couple of weeks ago, Odumodublvck and Bella Shmurda were reportedly chased by cultists at Pocolee’s show after being invited to perform.

However, speaking on the incident in an interview with Cool 96.9 FM, Bella Shmurda clarified that no attack occurred.

While debunking the claims, he said there was just too much crowd and fans got carried away while trying to express their love.

The talented singer also revealed that he had been exhausted on that day but still had to control the over-boisterous crowd of fans.

Speaking further, he noted that if he had been attacked, there would be a riot at the institution.

Watch him speak…