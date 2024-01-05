New Telegraph

January 5, 2024
Bella Shmurda Rejects Mohbad Portrait Picture

Nigerian musician, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda has reportedly declined to have a portrait of himself and his late friend, Mohbad taken.

Bella Shmurda was captured in a clip on the internet performing on stage when one of the attendees presented a portrait picture of him and late singer Mohbad.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Bella would not accept the gift because he can’t keep it in his house.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said; “You that brought this picture will be the same person to take it back because I can’t put this in my house, but I will give you money.”

Recall that the controversial death of 27-year-old Mohbad, a former signee of the Marlian Music Record Label, occurred on September 12, 2023.

