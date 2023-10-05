Bella Shmurda Customizes Pendant In Memory Of MohBad, Says Legends Never Die

Famous Afrobeat singer and close friend of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad, Bella Shmurda has continued to mourn the demise of his best friend as he immortalizes his memories with a customized diamond pendant.

It would be recalled that since the demise of Mohbad, Bella Shrumda has been in the fight for Justice for his beloved friend.

While seeking Justice, Bella took to his Instagram story to share how he intends to carry on the memory of his late friend, as he acquires a diamond pendant with the face of Mohbad.

Written on the back of the diamond-encrusted piece of jewellery is the name of his friend, date of birth, and his death date, accompanied by a short note.

The written words at the back of the pendant read, “RIP Mohbad. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba 8 June 1996 – 12 September 2023. Imole, Legends never die.”.