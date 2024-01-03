Bella Shmurda Celebrates Late Mohbad’s Post-Humous Birthday

Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has taken to his social media to celebrate his late friend and colleague, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on his first post-humous birthday.

The late singer who died on Tuesday, September 12, in a controversial situation, would have turned 27 today, January 3, 2024.

Bella Shmurda shared a photo of the singer, noting that he misses and loves him greatly.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the late icons photo, Bella wished him a happy birthday and prayed that he continues to rest in power.

Fans have also taken to their pages to celebrate the Mohbad’s posthumous 28th.

He wrote: “Happy posthumous birthday my brother my friend Oba Imole Rest in power❤️ Love u forever and I miss u”