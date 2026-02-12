Bella Foundation Leads Campaign To End Human Trafficking, GBV

A total of almost 300 students of The Shulamite College, Ojo, Lagos State, have been empowered with life-saving knowledge as the Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care The Foundation held a one-day sensitisation programme on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), child marriage, illegal migration and human trafficking.

The programme, organised in partnership with Nommontu Foundation, brought together 220 female and 30 male students, reflecting the Foundation’s deliberate focus on protecting girls and young women, who remain the most vulnerable to these social vices. The event also underscored the importance of engaging boys as allies in prevention and advocacy.

In her opening remarks, Bella Akhagba, Founder and Executive Director of Bella Foundation, welcomed participants and emphasised the importance of paying close attention to the discussions. She noted that awareness is one of the strongest tools for protection, stressing that informed young people are less likely to fall victim to exploitation. “This programme is about saving lives and futures,” Akhagba said.

“Silence and denial have allowed sexual violence, child marriage and trafficking to thrive. Our goal is to empower young people to speak up, say no, and seek help.”

A major highlight of the programme was an interactive session led by a representative of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), who defined human trafficking and illegal migration as the recruitment, transportation and harbouring of persons through deception, coercion or abuse for the purpose of exploitation.

The NAPTIP representative explained the two major forms of trafficking—internal trafficking, which occurs within national borders, and external trafficking, which involves movement across countries.

Participants were also educated on common forms of exploitation, including sexual exploitation, forced labour, debt bondage, forced begging and baby sales. The official highlighted key push and pull factors that make young people vulnerable, such as poverty, peer pressure, unemployment and the false promise of wealth abroad.

She however warned of the devastating effects on victims, including trauma, school dropout, exposure to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and, in extreme cases, death. On prevention, she urged students to remain vigilant, reject suspicious travel or job offers, and report suspected cases to appropriate authorities. “Say no to trafficking and report any suspicious activity,” she charged. Students actively participated during the question-and-answer session, demonstrating strong understanding of the issues discussed.

According to feedback gathered, the programme achieved a “multiplier effect,” with students committing to share the knowledge with peers and family members. Speaking after the programme, Joseph Stanley, Head Boy of The Shulamite College, described the session as eye-opening.

“I learned that there is time for everything and that rushing into life decisions can destroy your future,” he said, advising fellow teenagers to avoid negative influences and stay focused. Similarly, Uzoma Peace, the school’s Library Prefect, said the programme deepened her understanding of human trafficking and child marriage.

“Child marriage is not good because it hinders the future of a child. Teenagers should run from anything that can cut their dreams short,” she advised. In her closing address, Akhagba reiterated Bella Foundation’s broader mission, noting that the organisation has successfully supported survivors of child marriage and unintended pregnancy back to school.

She revealed that nine girls supported by the Foundation graduated from secondary school in 2024, despite earlier dropouts. She called for stronger community involvement, parental responsibility and increased funding support to expand these interventions. “We must promote values, patience and self-belief among young people,” she said.

“No to human trafficking. No to sexual and gender based violence. No to child marriage.” The programme ended with a renewed call to action: informed youths, engaged communities and sustained partnerships remain key to curbing human trafficking, illegal migration and gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria.