Bella Foundation Inspires New Generation Of Confident Girls

The courtyard of Amuwo Senior Grammar School, Agboju, Lagos, glowed with youthful excitement on October 10, 2025, as over 200 girls from five secondary schools gathered to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

Organised by the Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care in partnership with Evoca Foundation and the Nommontu Foundation.

The event marked more than just a global observance—it became a rallying cry for change, resilience, and empowerment under the theme: ‘The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontline of Crisis’. The initiative brought together students, teachers, education district officials, and advocates for girls’ rights.

The lively atmosphere was filled with laughter, speeches, and lessons that touched hearts and stirred hope in the young participants. It was a day that reaffirmed the message that every girl—regardless of background or circumstance—has intrinsic worth, a voice that deserves to be heard, and the power to lead transformation in her community.

‘Girls are the voices of the future’

Representing the Tutor General of Education District V, Mrs. Arowolo opened the ceremony with words of appreciation and inspiration. She commended the Bella Foundation for its continuous advocacy for girls’ empowerment and urged the students to see themselves as catalysts for positive change. “Pay attention to everything said here today,” she told the attentive audience. “You are the change the world is waiting for.

The future will be ruled by women whose voices can no longer be silenced.” Her statement set the tone for a day filled with encouragement and enlightenment.

The value Lesson: ‘You are priceless’ The Keynote Speaker, Mrs. Priscilla Adams Chariss, captured the audience’s imagination with an engaging illustration using two naira notes—one neat N200 note and one torn N1000 note. She asked the students which they preferred. Predictably, they chose the higher value note, despite its battered appearance.

Profound life lesson

“Just like this money,” she explained, holding up the torn ₦1000 note, “you may go through hardship, rejection, or crisis, but your value never changes. Never let your environment define you.” Mrs. Chariss, herself a first-class graduate of Lagos State University, shared her story of academic struggles and setbacks—how she repeated two classes but refused to give up.

Her personal journey embodied the resilience she encouraged in the girls before her. “The Girl I Am is about identity,” she continued, “while The Change I Lead is about impact. Who you think you are shapes the change you can lead.

A crisis doesn’t always mean war or disaster—it can be the challenges we face as humans. To be on the frontline of a crisis means to refuse to give up.” Her message struck deep chords among the young participants, who nodded, smiled, and responded enthusiastically when asked to share what they learned.

‘Don’t silence the voice of a girl child’

For Mrs. Bella Akhagba, Founder and Executive Director of the Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care, this year’s commemoration was another step in a long journey of advocacy for girls’ and women’s empowerment.

Taking the floor after the keynote session, she thanked the resource person for her inspiring words and emphasised that empowering girls is the foundation for societal progress.

“No one should stop the voice of a girl child,” Akhagba declared passionately. “The girl child is a special force the world has. When girls rise above obstacles, society itself rises. Our goal is to help them shine in their various spheres of influence.”

Under her leadership, the Bella Foundation has championed initiatives that promote education, health, and equal opportunity for women and girls across Nigeria. The organisation’s consistent presence in schools and communities underscores its belief that meaningful change begins with empowering the next generation of women leaders.

Fun, games, and lessons for life

The event also featured interactive games and group activities led by Prince Ihezuo, the Foundation’s Communication Officer, who designed a game titled: ‘Determination’. Through laughter and participation, the students learned practical lessons about perseverance and teamwork.

In another engaging session, Ihezuo facilitated a “Mind Game,” encouraging participants to visualise their dreams and set goals. “Once you can see it, you can become it,” he told the girls. “Your imagination is the seed of your future.” The blend of play and learning made the day memorable, ensuring that the lessons of empowerment were not just heard but experienced.

Funding the future of girls

As discussions deepened throughout the event, participants and speakers made strong recommendations on how to sustain the impact of such programmes and strengthen girl-centred development across Nigeria.

Direct funding for girls’ development

Speakers called on government and private sector donors to create funding lines that go directly into supporting girl-centred initiatives—especially those focused on education, leadership training, and health. “Investment in the girl child is investment in the future,” said Akhagba.

“When you educate and empower a girl, you’re not just helping one person—you’re shaping entire communities.” Support for non-profits driving girls’ empowerment Participants urged more institutional partnerships between funding bodies and organisations like the Bella Foundation to expand outreach programmes that teach self-worth, entrepreneurship, menstrual health, and digital skills.

It was recommended that the Ministry of Education and Women Affairs collaborate with grassroots organisations to implement life skills programmes in schools, ensuring that the message of empowerment reaches every girl across Nigeria.

Community Awareness Campaigns Beyond the school system, communities and parents were encouraged to be-come allies in the campaign to protect and uplift girls—ending harmful cultural practices like early marriage and gender-based discrimination.

Inclusion and leadership opportunities

The speakers also called for the inclusion of girls in youth leadership and decision-making processes, giving them platforms to contribute ideas on community issues.

Why such programmes matter

The International Day of the Girl Child, as celebrated by the Bella Foundation, serves not only as a day of inspiration but also as a reminder of the structural inequalities that many girls still face—limited access to education, gender bias, and societal expectations that often silence their potential.

By equipping them with the right mindset and opportunities, programmes like this are breaking the cycle of limitation. They build a generation of confident, capable young women who understand their worth and are unafraid to lead.

“Empowering girls today means empowering mothers, leaders, innovators, and nation-builders tomorrow,” said one of the attending teachers, Mrs. Amida N.A. “We are raising girls who will no longer see themselves as victims of circumstance but as architects of their destiny.”

A vision for the future

As the event drew to a close, the enthusiasm in the air remained palpable. Students exchanged hugs, laughter, and newfound confidence. The messages of resilience and self-belief resonated deeply. For the Bella Foundation, this year’s celebration was a reaffirmation of its mission—to create safe spaces and opportunities for girls and women to thrive.

The organisation plans to expand its reach to rural communities and establish mentorship programmes that pair girls with female professionals across various sectors. “The goal is not just to inspire for a day,” Akhagba said, “but to sustain empowerment through consistent engagement, education, and opportunity.”

A ripple effect of change

In the end, the event at Amuwo Senior Grammar School was more than a commemoration; it was a catalyst. Each girl who left that hall carried with her a spark of purpose—one that could ignite transformation in her family, school, and community.

From the torn N1000 note that taught value to the games that taught determination, every moment reflected one truth: the girl child is not a passive observer of her world but a leader in the making.

As the song of hope echoed through the school compound, one could not help but believe that the girls on the frontline of crisis are indeed the leaders who will redefine the future.