Bella Foundation Empowers Schoolgirls To Fight GBV

…seeks passage of law against child marriage

The executive director of Bella Foundation, Ambassador Bella Akhagba has urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to expedite the passage of the draft bill on child marriage, and ensure strict enforcement of laws protecting minors from sexual and gender based violence (SGBV).

She also called for the integration of SGBV Education into school curriculum, saying both Federal and state ministries of education should incorporate age-appropriate sexual and gender rights education in all schools. Akhagba made the call when students from the Lagos State Model Senior College, Ojo Junior High School, and Community Senior High School, in Ojo Local Government Area, participated in a sensitisation programme on SGBVand child marriage recently.

Organised by the Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care, in partnership with EVOCA Foundation and Nommontu Foundation, the event marked a significant step toward safeguarding the rights, dignity, and future of the Nigerian girl child.

Speaking further during her presentation, Akhagba called for the establishment of more youth-friendly help centers in schools and communities, offering free counseling, legal aid, and medical support for victims.

On what individuals, parents, and communities should do, Akhagba urged parents to protect their children by refusing to marry them off due to pregnancy or poverty. Instead, they should support their return to education and emotional recovery, she stressed.

According to her, teachers and guardians should actively observe signs of abuse and foster open communication with students; community leaders must publicly condemn child marriage and SGBV, and champion gender equality in schools and homes.

In addition, she said the girls themselves—should act as first-line defenders, reporting suspicious behaviour and supporting friends in need. The programme brought together students from the Lagos State Model Senior College, Ojo Junior High School, and Community Senior High School, united by a powerful message: ‘Speak up. Say no.

Protect your future’. Delving into the harsh realities of child marriage, the executive director of Bella Foundation cited poverty, teenage pregnancy, and entrenched gender bias as key drivers. More than just information, she offered hope—revealing that a draft bill against child marriage is already before the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Ambassador Bella’s message to parents was poignant: “Pregnancy should never be a reason to end a girl’s education or to force her into marriage. It is not the end—it can be the beginning of a second chance.” She urged girls to speak up, to report abuse, and to reject silence and shame. “When you see something, say something. Use the phone numbers in your booklets. You are not alone.”

The programme stressed that curbing SGBV and child marriage demands collective responsibility—from government, parents, families, schools, and the community at large. Facilitated by Mrs. Hassan Oluwatoyin, Health Education Officer for Awori LCDA, and Mrs. Olaniyan Helen, Assistant Health Officer, the sessions explored the grim reality of SGBV and the harmful practice of child marriage.

The facilitators defined SGBV not only in its physical manifestations—rape, assault, harassment—but also emotional and psychological abuse fueled by gender inequality. Mrs. Hassan, speaking from personal experience, emphasised how dysfunctional family backgrounds could increase the vulnerability to abuse— but also affirmed that knowledge and awareness can change the narrative.

“You are not your background,” she told the girls. “You have the power to rise above it.” On the way forward, the facilitators called for Sustained Engagement and Support. As part of the programme’s outcome, students were left with increased awareness as copies of “Too Young to Marry” and “What I Need to Know About Child Abuse,” and critical knowledge of their rights. But the road ahead is long.

The event recommended regular sensitisation programmes in schools across the state the creation of girl-led peer support networks such as “Too Young to Marry” clubs, partnerships with organisations like Bella Foundation for ongoing mentorship and advocacy and community dialogues to change harmful cultural norms. The June 18th sensitisation wasn’t just an event.

It was a spark. A spark that ignited awareness, courage, and commitment among young girls to reclaim their rights and protect each other.

As Lagos and the Federal Government stand at the threshold of legal reform, it is critical that this momentum is not lost. To every girl in Ojo and beyond, the message is clear: Your body is yours. Your future is yours. Speak up. Dream big. And never settle for silence.