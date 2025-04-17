Bell To Lead Next Evolution Of Global Channel Strategy

Share

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has named Chris Bell as senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development, where he will lead the evolution of Sophos’ global channel strategy.

Bell joined Sophos following its acquisition of Secureworks, where he served as chief strategy officer, responsible for long-term vision, strategic partnerships, corporate development and strategy.

Building on his career of more than two decades working in the technology industry, including nearly a decade in cybersecurity and channel; Bell’s leadership will focus on developing and executing a channel strategy that prioritises expanding reach, empowering partners and driving growth.

Partners need adaptable strategies that prioritize flexibility to stay ahead of the increasingly complex threat landscape.

Unifying Sophos’ and Secureworks’ portfolios presents a unique opportunity to accelerate a futureready channel program that arms partners with the technology, services, insights, and enablement needed to protect customers and fuel long-term growth,” Bell said.

He added: “A core piece of Sophos’ channel strategy is to better equip partners in addressing the evolving security challenges faced by businesses of all sizes.

By aligning more closely with partner needs and prioritizing an open ecosystem, Sophos aims to create a stronger partner network that supports customers from strategy to technology and deployment.”

Share