Belief In One Country Will Put Nigeria On Right Path – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, posited that nationhood and belief in one country would put Nigeria on the right path towards meaningful prosperity and development.

Tinubu stated this at a Colloquium in honour of the 61st birthday of the President of the Senate, Sen Godswill Akpabio, tagged “Legislative Agenda for National Development”, which was held in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In his remarks, Tinubu described Akpabio as a man who is committed to the value of national development.

The president said: “The opportunity you (Akpabio) offered us to listen to the lead speaker and his recommendations will be definitely looked into deeper legislative activities and collaboration with all of us.

“We will work together. While we consider the affairs of this country, the nationhood and the belief in one country will put us on the right path. Having you as a partner, I think Abbas as a partner, as the Speaker, is good enough for me to succeed.

“Inshallah, we will succeed. I appreciate Godswill Akpabio, God will help you, and God will guide you. I believe in the person of Godswill Akpabio; he is truly Godswill. I know him as a governor, and as a commissioner in Akwa-Ibom. We share a vision even though he was a commissioner, he is extremely inquisitive.

“He transformed Akwa-Ibom tremendously. He built one of the most effective drainage systems in Akwa-Ibom. Today, up till now, no matter how heavy the rain is, you will never find casualties. All the other beautiful things you did, the stadium, the hotel, that caring for the lives of the people of Akwa-Ibom, are exceptionally great.

“On this occasion of your birthday anniversary, I’m delighted to join your family, friends, colleagues and Nigerians from across the country in wishing you a long life, good health, peace, satisfaction and gratitude for the abiding grace of God Almighty.”

Earlier, the Guest speaker, former President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), said that for the country to tackle insecurity, peace and security must be guaranteed for all citizens.

“The first question is how can we find peace? Is it by the armed forces? It will be by executive and legislative processes. We can’t win, in my opinion, the war by armed forces. So I will suggest to the national assembly to consider the possibility of inviting the ethnic nationalities, the owners of Nigeria.

“The traditional rulers that are being ignored, I believe they have a hand in the constitutional process. If this is done we will achieve peace.

Together with our traditional rulers who I think are being ignored in the process, we might be able to resolve these Boko Haram, IPOB,” he said.

Agbakoba recommended the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which he said “is doing far too much.”

“INEC is doing far too much. In the Uwais report, we recommended creating the Electoral Offences Commission. I urge the 10th National Assembly to simply enact the recommendations. The Electoral Act makes a mockery of democracy, so we can correct that by bypassing all the recommendations of the Uwais Panel.”

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senate, Jibrin Barau, who was also the Host of the event said that the colloquium was the culmination of events to mark the 61st birthday of Akpabio.

He described Akpabio as a leader par excellence who was always willing to give his quota to the development of the country.

“Hence the decision to organise this colloquium in order to contribute to the effort of the Senate and the entire Nigeria towards giving Nigerians the best. Leading to the transformation of our dear country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The 10th Senate feels that as we work with the President of this country to lay the foundation for the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration. The time has come for us to draw attention to the critical mandate imposed on the Senate and the National Assembly by the Constitution.

“And to engender an inclusive process of executing the mandate by working with a broad section of our society to design a legislative agenda for national development.”

Barau further said that the National Assembly was in the process of reshaping the Constitution and legal frameworks that would make good governance a way of life and democratic consolidation of the legitimate expectations of the people.

On his part, the celebrator, Akpabio said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration “is real and this government is a correcting government. Our legislative agenda is going to be people-centred,” he said.

He also said that the national assembly would consider the recommendations spelt out by the guest speaker.

“We have taken note that we should unbundle INEC; we have taken note that we should involve our traditional rulers. We have taken note that most of the colonial laws are still in existence by virtue of the constitutional law given to us. We will work on these things,” he said.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen said that Akpabio, throughout his distinguished career, showed valuable assistance, strategic thinking and innovative leadership.

For the Chairman of the occasion and a former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius, said that Akpabio has a date with destiny.

“You have emerged as President of the Senate at a time so much dexterity is required to redirect the course of our nation, reset our national agenda, and re-envision our future as a people.”

Anyim emphasised the need to align the legislative agenda with the executive agenda, stating that the agenda when properly aligned, would reset national priorities, benchmark national interest and redefine development.

The event was well attended by dignitaries across the country and the diplomatic corps including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and traditional rulers, among others.