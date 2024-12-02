Belgium Grants Full Employment Rights To Sex Workers

Share

Belgian Federal Government on Sunday announced a law granting sex workers the same rights as employees in other industries.

The groundbreaking legislation which was announced on December 1 entitles sex workers to benefits such as maternity leave, pension contributions, and robust legal protections against exploitation.

The law, driven by protests in 2022 over the lack of state support during the COVID-19 pandemic, also guarantees sex workers the right to refuse clients, decline specific acts, or stop an act at any time.

Employers in the sector must adhere to stringent standards, including maintaining a Belgian business address, ensuring proper facilities, and providing essential safety measures like panic buttons and hygiene supplies.

The Belgian Union of Sex Workers has hailed and welcomed the law as a “huge step forward,” ending legal discrimination against sex workers.

Sophie, a sex worker, described the reform as a critical step toward their recognition as individuals.

She recounted how she juggled her fifth pregnancy with work, an ordeal she endured to surmount financial constraints.

“I had to work while I was nine months pregnant,” says Sophie, a sex worker in Belgium.

“I was having sex with clients one week before giving birth.”

When Sophie had her fifth child by Caesarean, she was told she needed bed rest for six weeks.

However, she couldn’t consider the option and went back to work immediately.

“I couldn’t afford to stop because I needed the money.”

This progressive move positions Belgium as the first country globally to offer sex workers full legal recognition and workplace protections, setting a precedent for others to follow.

