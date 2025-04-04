New Telegraph

Belgium: Gent In Talks With S’Eagles Defender Over New Contract

Belgian Pro League Outfit Kaa Gent is currently in talks with Nigerian Defender, Jordan Torunarigha over a new contract agreement.

New Telegraph gathered that the centre-back is in the final months of his contract with the Buffalos.

According to Belgian News Outlet, Het Laatste Nieuws, talks are still ongoing between the club and the player’s representatives.

New Telegraph recalls that Torunarigha was linked with a move to Belgian Giants Anderlecht in January.

Gent also blocked his exit from the club last summer.

The 27-year-old has made 24 league appearances for Gent this season, with one assist to his name.

