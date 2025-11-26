Gaëtan Hendrickx has described Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen as more than a goalscorer, highlighting the qualities that define him beyond his on-field accomplishments.

New Telegraph recalls that Osimhen arrived in Belgium in 2018 at a career crossroads. After bursting onto the scene by scoring ten goals to lead Nigeria to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title, his star began to fade at Wolfsburg.

Despite a failed medical, Charleroi took a gamble on him, signing him on loan with an option to buy. By the middle of the season, Charleroi wisely exercised their €3.5 million purchase option.

Osimhen went on to score 20 goals and provide four assists in 36 appearances, securing a club-record €23 million transfer to Lille in 2019.

Hendrickx Hails Osimhen