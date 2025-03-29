Beko Ransome-Kuti’s Daughter: How Police killing of Innocent Tailor turned my Father into an Activist

Share

A medical doctor and a civil rights activist, the late Dr. Beekololari (Beko) Ransome-Kuti, was a prominent figure in the nation’s historical journey, most especially his struggles for the restoration of democratic rule. One of his daughters, Ms. Morenike Ransome-Kuti, took us through the life and times of the late activist. Excerpts:

Your late father was a notable human rights activist who dedicated his life to the emancipation of Nigerian citizens. As a daughter, what kind of father was Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti?

He was a committed father who had his children’s interests at heart. I would say that he was a consistent person in terms of his disciplinary approach to raising his children. He raised his children by almost playing a mother figure role as well because he was separated from his wife for a period spanning 18 years. And I think he coped very well as a father because he paid attention to our education, paid attention to our well-being. And he was very loving in his own way.

People of his era were noted or known to be disciplinarians. Would you describe your late father as such?

It depends on what you mean by being a disciplinarian. That’s what I said earlier, that he was consistent. He knew what he knew. He did what he could do, but there were consequences like withholding either pocket money. But he was consistent, so you knew that there would be a penalty for whatever you did.

What would anybody do that would make your father very angry at such a person?

He would punish you by withholding your pocket money and any other way that means that he didn’t give you financial assistance at that time. So it was like, he would say don’t do this, when you did it, he would punish you by either grounding you by saying that you can’t go out or you follow him everywhere that he went, so that he knew that you couldn’t go anywhere else.

Was there any occasion that he had to, in your own words, ground you? And if there was, what did you do?

I think my own kind of grounding was like, maybe if you went out to a party, you should make sure you were back at 10 o’clock. If I didn’t come back at 10 o’clock, there would be no more parties for X, Y months. So if you like going to parties, you made sure you came back on time.

He must have been a very busy man by virtue of his numerous engagements. What time did he usually wake up and what was the first set of things he did when he woke up?

Some days he would wake up about 7 am. Maybe he would have a cup of coffee, a cigarette, read some papers, and got ready for work. On weekends, sometimes, he would drink a cup of coffee, smoke a cigarette or two, and then he would have breakfast. During the week, he generally didn’t have breakfast. It would be lunch and dinner.

Your house must have been a very busy place of course; people would be coming and going in, what manner of people came to visit him at home?

He wasn’t always an activist but his activism began in the ’80s. So, up till that stage, I think he was attending many of the different activities of the various human rights groups. He was busy because he was involved in NMA politics and the circumstances of those times where he was in conflict with the military. He was a very busy guy. He was busy because he had meetings at home and so on. But he became much busier when he became a democracy activist. That took over most of his life.

Could you tell us the calibre of people that usually came to your house to see him?

It was a wide range of people, from young students, lawyers, colleagues in the human rights community and pro-democracy world, doctors, politicians. It was quite a wide range of people. He constantly saw the need to form networks of people to be effective.

He was a notable doctor. Did he in any way tell you what prompted him to go into activism? Could that have been informed by the engagement of your grand mum, his own mum, the late Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti?

I don’t think it was informed by my grand mum. She might have had an influence on his attitude to life and how he responded to events, but I don’t think it was a specific response. I think he became more disgruntled with the way the military was treating Nigerians and violations of human rights and I guess also with the way the police at that time acted in regards to people’s rights.

Did you witness any event when he was deeply involved in activism? And if you did, what did you see?

I think one of the things that stood out to me when I saw him becoming more and more aggrieved was what obtained in the country at that material time. I’ve forgotten the name of the gentleman now, but he was a tailor and he had come to the Africa Shrine then to collect things from his customers and the police raided the shrine at that time wanting to round up people on the grounds. They told everyone to kneel down. And I guess this tailor was trying to escape. He didn’t want to be taken to the police station. And as he was going, he was trying to shout and run away. But they stopped him and took him to the police station. And so when he got to that police station, you know, when he was taken to the police station, his family came to meet my dad to please help get him out of the police station because he’s been shot and everything and my dad went to the police station and they assured him that they would take him to hospital and so on. But the police, you know, they kept him in the police station and shot him even more and, you know, killed him there. I think that really was what pushed my father fully into activism. I guess so. You know, he was already going that way, where he had been locked up for allegedly having 2,000 pounds with him when he was traveling and was sentenced by the Buhari regime.

What was his relationship with other prominent activists of his era? What did you see of his relationship with other pro-democracy activists such as Gani Fawehinmi and of course, his brother, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti?

We did see them a lot. They all worked together. You know, they seemed to have the same goal. Gradually, over time, it came down to getting the military out of government. That brought them together to work together.

Let me now ask you pointedly. One aspect of his life that people don’t really know much about happens to be his medical practice? What did you see of your late father as a medical doctor?

He was a general practitioner. He just had a small clinic which he used to run. First, he was operating at their family house that was burnt down in Moshalasi area of Mushin. So he moved back to set up another small clinic there. He was working, you know, with the government in the children’s clinic. That’s what I remember. But in terms of his practice, I don’t know. He was my father. He took care of me.

What did you see of his relationship with your grandmother? Being the last child, was he very close to Mama?

He was close but again, I was a child, you know. My grandma was around her children. So, whether he was as close as he was or whatever, I think they were just close, you know. I’m sure that you have children? Do you understand what I mean? You know, they were close in that she was always around when she wasn’t in her bed and visiting and so on. I can’t tell you that she was closer to one than the other but the two of them, Fela and Beko, you know, being younger and being in the same age range, sort of was around them more but I can’t tell you she was closer to any one of them in that sense. I’m sure there would have been changes, you know. Relationships with your children change as they grow.

What about his relationship with his brother, Professor Olukoye Ransome-Kuti?

Their relationship was very close as well. I remember in my teenage years, early twenties, we would visit him every Friday as a ritual to sit down and chat for about three, four hours and hang out in the evening every Friday.

There’s no way we can catalogue the history of civil society activism that culminated into this fourth democratic republic that we have that we would not devote a very important space to the life and times of Beko, Ransome- Kuti. I’m sure he lived to see this current fourth republic?

Yeah, 1999, he did.

Okay, from what you saw, would you say that your father was satisfied that what he fought for was actually what eventually turned out, I mean, what eventually turned out to be?

I think he realised that there were phases, you know, and by the time before the Fourth Republic came, part of my father’s focus at that time was to try to ensure that a constitutional conference was convened, what they call a Sovereign National Conference, where people could determine how to run Nigeria, what the constitutional arrangements would be, rather than have what the military just passed on to us with little or no say, so that it would take, I guess, more equitable, decision-driven arrangements. So, I don’t think he felt he had achieved what he wanted, but his attitude was that if you continued, you know, your struggle for the end day, which I think if he was was alive today, would remain the same, which is to change current constitutional arrangements that only suffices for the politicians and the caucuses that seek to retain power.

Would you describe that as regret on his part?

I don’t think it was. You know, in terms of regret, I don’t remember him voicing any regret, you know.

Can you tell us, when was the last time you had the opportunity of meeting him? What was the occasion like?

On his death bed, it wasn’t pleasant. I mean, we were around as he was dying, because he knew he was terminally ill, and it was a very short window from when it was confirmed when he was going. So, I saw him quite a bit over the last three months of his life. It was a tough period.

