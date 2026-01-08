Bekee-led Rivers APC Rejects Assembly’s Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

The Emeka Bekee-led Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the impeachment proceedings launched by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing the move as destabilizing.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the party said that while the legislature is an independent body capable of initiating impeachment proceedings, basing such a move on the state budget presentation was unacceptable.

The APC argued that Governor Fubara has not committed any impeachable offense, and accused lawmakers of acting hastily, noting that the 2025 budget was transmitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Assembly for approval and runs until the end of 2026.

The statement reads:

“We concede that the legislature is an independent arm within the tripod of governance, and the constitutional responsibilities of checks and balances are within their democratic purview.

“Our position as of today is that we solemnly reject the resort to an impeachment process against our Governor and his deputy.

“It would be totally untenable for our party to remain silent when remnants of past conflicts within the PDP are allowed to resurface in our great party.”

The statement further explained:

“May we remind ourselves that under the period of emergency rule, a budget was transmitted to the National Assembly by the President and Commander-in-Chief in May 2025, which was approved by the Senate on 25 June 2025 and subsequently by the House of Representatives on 22 July 2025, for a total sum of ₦1.485 trillion.

“This budget is for one year and runs until August 2026. If the Governor is comfortable with the composition of the budget, he may elect not to present any supplementary budget. The Constitution also allows a six-month spending window into the new fiscal year by a state governor.

“We therefore strongly advise all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly—especially APC members—to resist pressures from outside the Assembly chambers that seek to destabilize the Government of Rivers State, ably led by His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

“Let it be known that our party will do everything possible to ensure that the Rivers State government, which is an APC administration, is not destabilized through fratricidal disagreements.”

Meanwhile, the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday accused Governor Fubara of committing eight impeachable offenses, including: Reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds, Unconstitutional misappropriation of public funds, Hindering the Rivers State House of Assembly from performing its constitutional duties, Illegal appointments of persons without allowing for screening by the House of Assembly, Seizure of salaries and funds meant for Assembly members, Seizure of salaries of the Assembly’s Clerk, Emeka Amadi, Refusal to implement constitutional provisions on the financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary, Withholding of funds meant for the running of the Rivers House of Assembly Service Commission and hindering its activities