Being Successful Comes With Great Responsibility – Okorie Christian

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of King Victor Nigeria Enterprises, Okorie Victor Christian, has said that success comes with significant responsibilities.

Speaking about his business journey, he revealed that the enterprise was founded by his late father, Chief John Okorie Ivo, who entrusted him with continuing the family legacy.

On his philanthropic efforts, Okorie noted that kindness is ingrained in his personality, though he admitted his late father was even more generous. “I am still striving to follow in my father’s footsteps, even though he is no longer with us,” he said.

Addressing the current economic challenges in Nigeria, Okorie offered words of encouragement: “All Nigerians are overcomers. If there’s a situation you don’t like, you have the power to change it.”

Looking ahead, Okorie expressed confidence in expanding his business globally, describing his calling as being divinely guided toward entrepreneurship. “God calls some people to spread the Gospel; my calling is to do business,” he declared.

He further said that success is not a destination but a continuous journey. “I encourage Nigerians to remain committed to achieving success in all their endeavours,” he said.

Reflecting on personal challenges, he described his life as “one day, one war, but we keep moving,” underscoring his resilience and determination to succeed despite obstacles.

