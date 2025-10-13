Being Organised Can Help You Live Longer –Study

A new study has found that being organised, active and helpful to others may boost lifespan — while stress, anxiety, and moodiness may cut it short.

The research is published in the ‘Journal of Psychosomatic Research’ and led by the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom (UK). It analysed data from more than 22,000 participants across four major studies with follow-ups ranging from six to 28 years.

The results uncovered a compelling link between personality traits and longevity. The scientists found that individuals who maintained structured routines, set clear goals, and managed daily activities efficiently tended to enjoy better health and longer lives.

Traits such as being lively, responsible, hard-working, thorough, and helpful were all linked to reduced mortality risk, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’