Being Good Doesn’t Make You Successful- Tacha

Ex-BBNaija star Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has generated debate online after claiming that being a good person does not ensure success in life.

In a recent interview that was posted on social media, Tacha talked about public perceptions, job progress, and life’s reality.

She claims that although the real world frequently operates differently, many individuals think that kindness or moral purity are prerequisites for success.

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She said, “That while being good is important, it does not always translate to opportunities or achievements.”

The former Big Brother Naija housemate emphasised that perseverance, planning, and the capacity to overcome obstacles are frequently necessary for success.

Additionally, Tacha urged young people not to give up when their hard work or good intentions are not recognized right away. Despite obstacles, she counseled them to stay committed to their objectives and keep up their good work.

Online reactions to her comment have been conflicting; although some concur with her appraisal of the reality of success, others maintain that integrity and consistency are essential for long-term advancement.

The vocal influencer has continued to be one of the most talked-about figures to come out of Big Brother Naija, often sharing her thoughts on life experiences, business, and personal growth.