Being Female in Male-Dominated Security Business, Quite Challenging –Dr Ekhomu

Dr. Victoria Ekhomu is the Managing Director/CEO of Transworld Security, a foremost asset protection company, and President, School of Management & Security. Ekhomu is also President of Association of Security & Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), a member of ASIS Foundation Board of Trustees, and former ASIS International’s African Advisory Council Chairman, where she presided over Africa. ASIS International, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia in the United States is a professional organisation for security professionals. For her, the journey into the male dominated security business has not been easy but has been quite interesting and inspiring. She noted that as a pioneer woman in the security industry, she has to continuously prove herself, get all the right security certifications, study the security trends and be very knowledgeable about the security solutions and security technologies available to her clients.

Volunteer work

According to her, she was brought into volunteer work for ASIS by her late husband, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, who she affirmed as her mentor, sponsor and cheerleader. “The volunteer work in security helped to launch me into the mainstream security profession. While being one of the pioneers and fourth person to attain the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) by ASIS, which made me to be Certified by ASIS Certification Board, and first Female CPP holder in Africa, which earned me the Gold Standard Award by ASIS International, Chapter 206 Lagos. Since the CPP is the highest security certification worldwide, this gave me respect from my fellow security professionals,” she explained. “My husband & Chairman, Dr Ona Ekhomu, had appealed to me to assist with serving as the Secretary of ASIS Nigeria Chapter 206, when they were having some issues due to the poor quality minutes rendered by the then Secretary of ASIS, which caused crisis at meetings at the early times of ASIS, then called, American Society for Industrial Security.

So as a result, I accepted the Secretarial position and served for one year. Thereafter, having resolved the situation, my husband now wanted me to step down, but all members rose up to beg him to allow me serve my two-year tenure during the elections since they all agreed that I had done a great job as the Secretary. Meanwhile, since I thought my husband had given his accent, I proceeded to go through with the election. I discovered that everyone voted for me except my husband and the man who contested against me. That was when I realised that my husband wasn’t in agreement with it. As a result, I had to struggle to perform my Secretarial role for that year, since I didn’t have his support. “Meanwhile, my husband had been the Programmes Chairman. So at the end of my two-year tenure, I was ready to call it quits, but the then GM of Chevron, Mr Uwaka, who was now going to be the Chapter Chairman, invited my husband and I to his house in Chevron.

He requested that my husband should let me take up the Programme Chairman position, since my husband was moving up to become his Chairman. He said that the Programme Chairman determined the quality of the meetings and for them to succeed, they needed a very competent professional to help with good programmes for the business meetings and for events. My husband was opposed, since he felt that the position would make me visible. So I had to appeal to him that since I was very shy, and had challenges speaking in public, that the position will avail me the opportunity to practice and provide me the requisite skills, confidence and experience to speak in public. On that ground, my husband yielded and supported me to take up the role.”

Business meetings

According to her, during her first year, apart from organising great business meetings with security lectures by renowned professionals that were reported by both print and electronic media, that helped to create the awareness of ASIS in their region. She also organised the first seminar and exhibitions for American Society for Industrial Security in our region, which was held at Eko Hotel and was very well attended by Managing Directors of banks, Chartered Institute of Bankers, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Police, as the theme was ‘Bank Fraud’. “We had a hugely successful Conference. This really galvanised us to do more. With the September 11 attack, I organised another ‘Seminar & Exhibits’ in the next year on emergency planning. This was held at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, and it was very successful too.

Gender

“I later served as Vice-Chairman of ASIS Nigerian Chapter 206. But when it was time for me to become the Chap- ter 206 Chairman, surprisingly, I was told that I was a woman. This was quite laughable, as I had performed all the roles exceptionally. But my gender was now a barrier to my taking up the job. So I calmly waited for two years helping the Oba who was made the Chairman, to run the chapter, as he wasn’t available. However, after two years the Chapter members unanimously asked that I take up the Chairman position. “During my position as Chairman, I organised the Conference on Terrorism in Lagos at the MUSON Centre, Lagos, which was very successful and very well covered by both print and electronic media. In my second year as Chairman, the conference we organised was held in Abuja Hilton, with the theme: ‘War Against Corruption’ during the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Presidency. It was well attended by the then Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Goodluck Jonathan, who represented his Governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha and Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora. I also had the President of Chevron at one of our end of year parties.

“As the Chapter Chairman, I also set up the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) Class to help members study to acquire CPP, since I realised that Security Certification was the new trend and an avenue for members to upgrade their skills, knowledge and careers. So I lead by example as the leader by also acquiring my CPP through self- study. The first CPP class produced four new CPPs . “I later became the ASIS Regional Vice President, thereafter, I became the 1st Senior Vice-President for Region 11b. Some years later, the Executive Director of ASIS International, appointed me the 1st African Advisory Council Chairman to preside over the African Region. From this position, I was nominated as the 1st ASIS Foundation Board of Trustees for a six-year tenure,” Ekhomu said.

Major achievement

“I scaled the hurdle to become the Chair- man of ASIS Nigeria Chapter 206, despite the initial opposition from members, that I was a woman, after having served the Chapter in several capacities exceptionally, wherein I even had won an award from the Chapter as “The Most Valuable Member Award”. “Secondly, it was impactful for me to be the first female to attain the CPP position in Africa, for which I received a Gold Star Award from ASIS International , Lagos Chapter 206. I was appointed the 1st Senior Regional Vice-President from Region 11b, appointed the 1st African Advisory Council Chairman to preside over Africa. Also, I was the 1st to serve as a member of the ASIS Foundation Board of Trustees for Region 11b for a six- year tenure which lapsed last December. “The ASIS Women in Security worldwide, recognised me by giving me the ‘Karen Marquez Award for Excellence’ in 2015. This recognises women who have performed consistently well over an extended period of time.

Also I was given the 2023 Zalud Memorial Award of Excellence by the International Foundation of Protection Officers (IFPO) & Security Management Magazine, an award that was won in 2022, by Saudi Aramco, the biggest oil firm in the world. “To crown it all was the Lifetime Achievement Award which I won from OSPAS (Outstanding Security Performance Award). As the MD /CEO, I was delighted to be able to get my company Transworld Security to win the OSPAS Award for Contract Guard Award for 2023. Also, in 2023, as the President of School of Management & Security, we won the OSPAS Award for the best Training Initiative in 2023.

Key traits a successful woman must have

“The key traits for a woman to be successful are: intelligence, integ- rity, honesty, confidence, empathy, emotional intelligence, leadership qualities and hard work. Also, she must be studious, caring, kind, lov- ing, and be knowledgeable.”