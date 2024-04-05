Being An Actor Makes Me More Conscious Of My Environment – Mayegun

Prince Mayegun Moshood is an actor, venture capitalist and producer of several movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he talks about his growing career, experience, how he copes with female fans, role models in the industry, and other issues

Can you tell us about your background, growing up? My name is Prince Mayegun Moshood of the Mayeigun Royal Family Eti Osa, Lagos State. Growing up was very difficult because my parents were separated and I was raised by my mother. It was very hard for her, so I had no choice than to go out and work at a very tender age. At 13 years old I was working at a bakery and also doing menial job to foot my school fees and also help my mother. Even as young as I was then, I believed my future was going to be bright. I started from the bottom now I am here and still growing by God’s grace.

Can you recount your first experience as an actor? I will say it was my experience on the set of ‘Super Story’ in 2002. I injured my leg while acting in a particular scene and I expected the director to cut and allow me relax for a while but unfortunately the director did not cut. He finished the scene and then told me that the injury though accidental was perfect for the movie. I was given a break after the shoot, and I felt bad as a new actor. But when the job came out, I realised it was a perfect call.

Who are your role models in the movie industry? Well, honestly, I learn from all my predecessors and even the ones that came after me. But I can’t lie that I am an huge fan of Ibrahim Chatta, there is so much to emulate about his acting prowess, and broad mind. To me, he’s the lord of acting.

What’s the title of the movie that brought you into limelight? I would say, although, I have been known in a little way, but the major one that brought me out to limelight is ‘Forgiven Heart’, a movie produced by my humble self in 2015. That movie was so emotional that my fans are asking me to reshoot it. I am giving it great consideration because the story is an eye opener on so many issues in our environment.

You have over 20 movies to your credit, which one would you say is your biggest? I just concluded a very big project which will blow my fans. It’s a very big project that stars so many A-list actors in the industry.

What’s the best thing you have ever achieved as an actor? Sincerely, being an actor is such a big blessing to me because it opens so many doors for me, but the major one I will never forget is that a fan gave me a plot of land in an highbrow area.

What keeps you going in the industry? It’s my passion. I am passionate about the job and I believe with time, huge reward will follow as well.

What project are you working on at the moment? I just concluded ‘Alaya Pupo’ few days ago, so until it’s comes out, I will still call it a project at hand.

Looking at the present situation in the country how best do you think the movie industry can be a tool of correction? The movie industry can contribute significantly by creating and producing morally responsible contents that will educate and also sensitise the audience.

What do you have to tell your fans? To all my fans , I love you all. The brand MM Production will keep dishing out amazing contents Insha Allah. Amen.

How do you cope with your female fans? Honestly, it’s not been easy because you won’t want to be rude to them being your fans when they come at you with some attitude you can’t deal with.

Has being a public figure robbed off on any of your old ways? Not really, aside the fact that I am just more conscious of my environment so as not to disappoint those that look up to me.

Would you say this acting career of your is plus to your life as a whole? Honestly, it’s a big plus in all ramifications and I am grateful to God for this beautiful life experience. I get to meet and work with a lot people I grew up looking up to, and again I enjoy so many goodies I can’t even put into words at the moment.

Where do you see yourself in the next three to five years in this industry? By God’s own grace, I see a better Nollywood, and obviously we all are growing with it. So, I am very optimistic that in three years time, I will be bigger and my name will be well known globally in this craft.