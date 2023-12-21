Being A Single Dad Is Easier Than Being Married To My Ex – Justin Dean

The estranged husband of popular US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, Justin Dean, has said being a single Dad is much easier than being married to his ex-wife.

According to Justin Dean, he had thought that being a single Dad would make dating “harder” but reality has taught him that “girls like a single Dad.”

The American doctor disclosed this while speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

He said “Being a single Dad is easier than the alternative (being married to my ex-wife). I thought it would make dating harder but girls like a single Dad. They see a single Dad as responsible and family-oriented. Because a lot of guys here are not. I love it. Honestly, I love it.

“Being a single Dad is an important part of my life. Everything I do is for my kids. So, I work hard for them. I am a family man. I don’t like girls who don’t do anything.”

It would be recalled that Dean’s marriage to Korra crashed in 2022 after he accused her of infidelity.