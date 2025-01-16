Being A ‘Jesus Boy’ Affected My Music Career – Spyro

Share

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has claimed that publicly proclaiming Jesus Christ in the Nigerian music industry comes with challenges.

Spyro made this known while speaking in a recent podcast with Echo Room, citing his personal life as an experience.

According to him, during his conversation with Banky W who is now a pastor told him that his problem in the music industry began after he publicly proclaimed Christ.

Spyro stated that being a “Jesus boy” has led people to deny him goodwill and support in the music industry.

Spyro said: “My biggest challenge in the music industry right now is discrimination. I came out with the ‘Jesus boy’ brand and I’ve received the biggest criticisms.

“If you want to be truthful to yourself, how many media moguls support or post me when I drop songs? You see them posting other artists but outside of the blogs that I paid to post me, how many media moguls post me?

“Do you see these guys post me? Sometimes, I ask myself why because people who are not doing as well as I am, post them. The answer is simple; once you come out and declare Christ publicly, you enter a war.

“It’s like the whole system is designed to pull you down. Banky W told me that his problem started in the industry the moment he proclaimed Christ.

“He told me to be sure that I am ready for this. He said when he was a ‘bad boy’, everything was going well but immediately he decided to do it in a godly way, war started.”

