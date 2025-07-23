Being A ‘Dreamer Boy’ Has Helped Me Build Community –Olatoye

Ogun State-born Nigerian contemporary artist, David Olatoye, turns 30 this month. To celebrate it, Olatoye, who lives and works in the brown roof city, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, and has carved a niche for himself creating stylised portraits with a fine palette and ultra-modern edge in his chosen media of acrylic, pen, fabric and collage, exploring the concepts of reconstructed and idealised domestic scenes through a critical lens that examines his own somewhat sweet/ugly childhood experiences and the expectations of life in a traditional or foreign space, is set for an exhibition in Ibadan.

Titled ‘One Dream At A Time’, the three-day exhibition, scheduled to take place at the Oluwole Omofemi Gallery, opening on Wednesday, July 30, to coincide with his 30th birthday, is curated by Frances Akinkuoye, and assisted by Sandra Doyinsola, features works by seven artists: Adebayo Samuel Kehinde, Ademola Ajayi, Ayomide Okanlawon, Oluwatoyin Ologunloluwa, Oluwatobiloba Fasalejo, Samson Olatunbosun, and Vivian Chintua. Olatoye’s online platform has quietly amplified the voices of many young artists.

At its core is a passion to support young artists. So, what kept him consistent over the years? You asked. “It started quite organically. I’ve always believed that visibility is powerful, especially in a world where young emerging artists often struggle to find platforms that take them seriously.

My audience and visibility on Instagram felt like an accessible space where I could share not just my work but also support young artists not as charity but an investment for the future of art.

“What motivated me was a sense of responsibility: I know how much it meant when someone first gave me a chance, acknowledged my work publicly. “And What’s kept me consistent is the belief that we rise by lifting others.”

Followers of his works can readily attest to his Instagram stories and how it has now evolved into to a physical studio space. Thus, this exhibition feels like an evolution. For Olatoye, this means a lot to bring these works and this community into a physical setting.

“It honestly feels like a full-circle moment,” he enthused. “I feel for a while now, Instagram has been the only ‘gallery’ many of us have quick access to and has quietly been the backbone of this journey.

It was where conversations started, tested ideas and where I began sharing not just finished works but the process; the questions, the doubts, the excitement. For me, Instagram became more than just a platform, t became a digital sketchbook, a diary, a gallery, and a gathering place.”

He added, “So as I turn 30, it felt only right to translate that digital community into something tangible. Bringing this community into a physical setting means we get to see each other beyond the screen, we get to feel the textures, hear the laughter, see the expressions. It becomes more about connection.

This show is my way of saying thank you to the artists who’ve trusted me to share their work, and to everyone who’s followed, supported, and engaged. This is for all of us and an affirmation.”

On One Dream at a Time

One Dream at a Time, why this theme is important at this point now ‘One Dream at a Time’ is a reference to a body of work I dedicated to my 26th birthday which centered around familyhood and the stories that shaped me and with it, I’m marking a shift revisiting this title at 30.

This is a reminder to be present, to honour each phase, each small win, and each moment of stillness. It’s about giving every dream the attention and care it deserves, rather than rushing through them all in pursuit of some perfect ending.

This mindset has allowed me to show up with more intention, to build more meaningful relationships, and to sustain my practice without burning out and I’ve learned to embrace the steady pace of becoming.

He described himself as a “dreamer boy”, living freely, creating with joy, and moving with intention. This philosophy, he noted, has shaped the way he curates and creates.

“Being a “dreamer boy” is about holding on to that inner spark, the childlike wonder that allows me to see beauty in moments, in ordinary things and possibilities.

That sense of freedom and joy is something I try to protect, even in the midst of life’s complexities. It keeps my work honest and emotionally open. Being a dreamer boy has helped me build community in a very organic way. People connect with sincerity, and I think that’s what the ‘dreamer boy’ energy brings; a sense of trust and imagination.

Turning 30, a significant milestone

Turning 30 feels like standing at a beautiful intersection, where the dreams of my younger self meet the clarity and courage of who I’m becoming.

This exhibition is a celebration that holds the weight of that moment, not just as a celebration, but as a quiet reflection of everything that has brought me here: the lessons, the losses, the small wins, and the unfolding dreams of a quiet confidence sense of dreaming boldly.

The spirit of the show mirrors this transition. It’s intimate, intentional and communal. I’m sharing this space with seven artists as a gesture of openness. The number seven connects to July, my birth month, while the show opens on the 30th, marking my 30th birthday.

Sharing space, platform with other artists

This show isn’t about selection, it’s about community, creating a space where artists, especially younger ones, can come together, show their work, and feel seen. I’ve always believed that creativity thrives in community.

My platform, especially on Instagram, has been about openness and connection and this exhibition is simply an extension of that belief; a collective moment of people who are on their own paths, bringing their voices into the room.

So, for me, this is a natural expression of how I’ve always operated, this is never about giving handouts or playing the role of a gatekeeper.

It’s about alignment; emotionally, artistically, and spiritually. I gravitate towards energy that feels honest and evolving, sharing works not based on names or popularity and sharing a space with them is about building something together, I see as a conversation, collaboration, and community-building.

The number seven is symbolic for me, it reflects the month of July, my birth month, and speaks to the spirit of completeness and spiritual alignment that I feel entering this new chapter.

The exhibition opens on the 30th, which also marks my 30th birthday; a milestone I’m honoring not just personally, but creatively. I’ll be showcasing about 28 to 30 works that celebrates process, presence, and community.

Conversation on contemporary Nigerian art

Globally, Nigerian art is often spotlighted through singular names or big moments. But I think there’s just as much value in the smaller, sincere gestures that happen on the ground; in studios, on Instagram and community-led shows like this.

I believe the strength of the Nigerian art scene lies in its layered voices and its deep sense of community and also contemporary Nigerian art is not a trend, it’s a living, breathing movement being shaped every day by artists who are dreaming, working, and building together.

If anything, I hope this show contributes to the idea that success doesn’t have to be individualistic. That we can grow together. That we can dream out loud and support one another locally, and on a global stage.

Biggest lessons

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that there’s no single path to success in the art world. Coming from a place where formal access was limited, I leaned into what I had: my voice, my work, and the ability to build relationships.

Platforms like Instagram became a tool for visibility, connection and community-building. Another lesson is that consistency and sincerity go a long way. When you move with genuine intention, when you share, support, and show up without expecting immediate returns, people notice.

Community isn’t something you build overnight. It takes time, vulnerability, and trust. Also, I’ve learned that doing things differently doesn’t mean doing them without structure.

I’ve had to be very deliberate with my choices, even when I was operating outside the “system.” Structure gives freedom form. And that balance between spontaneity and discipline has been key for me.

Most importantly, I’ve learned that the work speaks loudest and longest, when it’s rooted in truth. Whether you’re inside or outside the system, authenticity sustains.

Future artistic goals

After this exhibition, community will still be central to everything I do. I’m thinking about ways to make art more accessible—not just for collectors, but for young artists coming up.

Whether that’s through workshops, open studios, residencies, or just creating platforms where people can gather and grow together, I want to be part of shaping something sustainable and generous.

I’m entering a season of deeper exploration, I want to continue expanding the visual language I’ve been building, but also stretch into new materials, narratives, and perhaps even disciplines.

I’m particularly interested in more immersive and interdisciplinary experiences that bring together painting, writing, installation, and sound, spaces where people don’t just view the work but feel it.

And on a personal note, I’m hoping to travel more, spend time in new environments that challenge and refresh my perspective. But at the heart of it, the goal remains the same: to stay rooted in truth, to keep dreaming out loud, and to trust the process of the unfolding dreams.