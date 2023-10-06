Beier On Liverpool’s Transfer Wishlist

The forward Maximilian Beier is ‘definitely on Liverpool’s list’ and could be available for just over €20m (£17m), according to a journalist.

The 20-year-old Beier plays for Hoffenheim, the club from which the Reds signed Roberto Firmino. He has started the 2023/24 season strongly, scoring four goals in as many starts.

The young striker’s performances have been turning heads across Europe and, according to German journalist Christian Falk, he is a player Liverpool as well as rivals Everton are interested in.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool!” Falk told Caught Offside.

“His high speed this season was 35.45kmph. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane.

His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

“He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting

“He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team. He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.” Meanwhile, Falk has also touted the possibility of a Liverpool move for RB Leipzig’s Belgian forward Lois Openda in the future. “Leipzig is a little relaxed at the moment, as next summer there’s no active release clause for Lois Openda,” he said. “It begins in 2025 and I heard it’s a bit higher than the €80m that has been reported elsewhere. “I’m sure that clubs like Liverpool will be keeping an eye on him. You’ve already seen with Dominik Szoboszlai that they’ve had a mostly positive experience with RB Leipzig players. “It’s also worth noting the similarity in style between the two clubs, which is obviously of benefit to Liverpool.” Understand that Liverpool’s recruitment priority will be strengthening the defence in 2024. A left-sided centre-back has been on the agenda for some time, while Joel Matip’s contract is also set to expire next summer. However, the Reds could yet be in the market for more forwards if Mohamed Salah leaves amid continued Saudi interest. Jarrod Bowen is another player who has been linked with the Reds as contract negotiations with West Ham reportedly going slowly.